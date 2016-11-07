Evan Berry | Safety Team: Tennessee Volunteers Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 194

Tennessee senior S Evan Berry (upper body) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Berry sustained the season-ending upper-body injury in Saturday's win over Southern Miss, marking the second consecutive season in which the 5-foot-11, 194-pounder has seen his time cut short. He was knocked out a year ago by a knee injury sustained in early November. Because he will not be eligible for a medical redshirt, Berry's collegiate career is now a wrap. He finishes out having recorded 34 career tackles and an interception, but it was his kick-return prowess which truly stands out -- he averaged 34.3 yards per return on 53 runbacks (four of which he took back for touchdowns), the best mark in school history. Source: The Daily Times

Tennessee junior CB Evan Berry will miss the remainder of the 2016 season due to a knee injury. Berry injured his knee in Saturday's blowout win over Tennessee Tech. Beyond that, though, the extent and severity of the season-ending setback is unknown. "He's going to be missed, not only for the return aspect. He's been playing very well on the back end of our defense," said HC Butch Jones. In seven games, the 5-foot-11, 194-pound Berry had taken 13 kickoffs and spun them into 417 yards (32.9 yards per return on average) and a touchdown. He logged three return touchdowns a year ago. Source: Knoxville News Sentinel

Tennessee junior CB Evan Berry was named to the preseason Lott IMPACT trophy watch list. Berry is that rare defender who is a legitimate game-changing weapon. Let's start with his All-American kick returning ability. Since arriving on campus, he's accrued 1,217 return yards with three touchdowns in that facet. Berry was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2015. On defense, Berry added a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown last year. The brother of Kansas City Chief Eric Berry is a legitimate NFL prospect in his own right. Source: Lott Impact Trophy