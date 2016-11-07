Player Page

Evan Berry | Safety

Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 194

Tennessee senior S Evan Berry (upper body) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Berry sustained the season-ending upper-body injury in Saturday's win over Southern Miss, marking the second consecutive season in which the 5-foot-11, 194-pounder has seen his time cut short. He was knocked out a year ago by a knee injury sustained in early November. Because he will not be eligible for a medical redshirt, Berry's collegiate career is now a wrap. He finishes out having recorded 34 career tackles and an interception, but it was his kick-return prowess which truly stands out -- he averaged 34.3 yards per return on 53 runbacks (four of which he took back for touchdowns), the best mark in school history. Nov 6 - 6:25 PM
