</>
Full Depth Charts
Viane Talamaivao | Guard
Team:
USC Trojans
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 330
Latest News
Recent News
USC senior G Viane Talamaivao will require surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.
Talamaivao (6'2/330) suffered the season-ending injury in Friday's upset loss to Washington State. He had been working as the team's starting right guard prior to being lost for the campaign. Just how USC will juggle their offensive line assignments moving forward should clarify over the coming days. Because Talamaivao is a senior and sustained the injury in USC's fifth game of the season, he will not be eligible for a redshirt, which effectively ends his collegiate career. He finishes his time with the Trojans having made 37 starts.
Oct 4 - 9:58 PM
Source:
Reign of Troy
USC senior G Viane Talamaivao underwent surgery to repair a partially torn bicep in early April.
Talamaivao suffered the partial bicep tear during USC's third week of spring practice. On the more positive side of things, Trojans HC Clay Helton said that he still expects the 6-foot-2, 330-pounder to start in the season-opener against Western Michigan on September 2. Talamaivao is a 32-game starter for his collegiate career.
May 26 - 6:52 PM
Source:
Conquest Chronicles
USC junior G Viane Talamaivao plans to return to school for one more season.
Talamaivo has started since his freshman season, making his home on the right side of the line. The former Alabama commit flipped to USC. He did not request a grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board.
Jan 2 - 11:26 AM
Source:
Los Angeles Daily News
Viane Talamaivao, a four-star high school offensive guard, decommitted from Alabama on Monday and verbally pledged to USC.
Talamaivao is the No. 105 ranked player in the ESPN 300, including the fifth-best guard. "I'd heard earlier today from him that he wanted to go to USC, but I didn't pay any mind to him," Chris Talamaivao, Viane's father, said. "A couple of minutes later, I got a phone call from him, but I knew he was supposed to be in class. He said he had a change of heart and that he wants to be home. It's us. It's the family thing. That's the main reason why he decommitted from Alabama."
Tue, Nov 19, 2013 09:08:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
USC G Talamaivao (pectoral) done for year
Oct 4 - 9:58 PM
USC G Talamaivao rehabbing from elbow surgery
May 26 - 6:52 PM
Trojans G Talamaivao plans to return to USC
Jan 2 - 11:26 AM
OL Talamaivao spurns Tide, swaps to USC
Tue, Nov 19, 2013 09:08:00 PM
More Viane Talamaivao Player News
