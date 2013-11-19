Viane Talamaivao | Guard

USC senior G Viane Talamaivao will require surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Talamaivao (6'2/330) suffered the season-ending injury in Friday's upset loss to Washington State. He had been working as the team's starting right guard prior to being lost for the campaign. Just how USC will juggle their offensive line assignments moving forward should clarify over the coming days. Because Talamaivao is a senior and sustained the injury in USC's fifth game of the season, he will not be eligible for a redshirt, which effectively ends his collegiate career. He finishes his time with the Trojans having made 37 starts.