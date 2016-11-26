Ed Orgeron | Center Team: LSU Tigers Age / DOB: (55) / 7/27/1961

LSU HC Ed Orgeron's five-year contract will pay him $3.5 million per season. Orgeron's contract is expected to be approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors this coming Friday. Said contract will be packed to the gills with incentives which could total up to $1.575 million. That is considerably more than the $850,000 in incentives installed in former HC Les Miles' contract. Orgeron's contract also contains a $12 million buyout for 2017. The Tigers, by the by, will be paying off Miles' $9 million buyout for the next six years. Source: Baton Rouge Advocate

LSU hired Ed Orgeron as head coach. The Tigers removed Coach O's interim tag following the Thanksgiving win over Texas A&M. Orgeron went 5-2 as the interim coach after replacing longtime coach Les Miles. His ascension to the permanent post is a surprising turn after LSU had appeared to narrow its sites on Houston's Tom Herman and Florida State's Jimbo Fisher. Orgeron, however, rallied due to the strong start that galvanized support from both the team and also its rabid fan base. We'll see if Orgeron has learned new tricks since going 10-25 between 2005-2007 at Ole Miss. He went 6-2 at USC as a post-Lane Kiffin interim coach during the 2013 season. According to FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman, Orgeron's presentation to LSU AD Joe Alleva included a plan to poach Alabama OC Lane Kiffin, one of his good friends, for LSU's offensive coordinating gig. Stay tuned. Source: Bruce Feldman on Twitter

Football Scoop reports LSU will hire Ed Orgeron as the school's permanent head coach, removing the interim label. The report was confirmed by beat writer Ross Dellenger. A press conference is scheduled for 1:00 ET. It has been a long road for Ed Orgeron since the 2013 season, when he took over as USC's interim head coach. Many advocated for the passionate defensive line coach to be hired full-time, but that did not work out. He joined Les Miles' staff at LSU in 2015 and took over as interim head coach after Miles' firing. LSU played their final game of the regular season on Thursday in a win over Texas A&M, bringing their record to 7-4. Orgeron has full-time head coaching experience in the SEC with Ole Miss in 2005-2007, but the Tigers will obviously look different next year with so many players moving on to the NFL. Tom Herman's name was frequently mentioned with the LSU opening. Source: Football Scoop on Twitter