Ed Orgeron | Center

Team: LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:  (55) / 7/27/1961

LSU HC Ed Orgeron's five-year contract will pay him $3.5 million per season.
Orgeron's contract is expected to be approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors this coming Friday. Said contract will be packed to the gills with incentives which could total up to $1.575 million. That is considerably more than the $850,000 in incentives installed in former HC Les Miles' contract. Orgeron's contract also contains a $12 million buyout for 2017. The Tigers, by the by, will be paying off Miles' $9 million buyout for the next six years. Mar 11 - 3:43 PM
Source: Baton Rouge Advocate
