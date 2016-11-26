Ed Orgeron | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 10
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
ST Daily: Frazier Feeling Good
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Tanaka fans seven in four shutout frames Sat.
O's close to minor league deal with Alvarez
David Price (elbow) throws in cage Saturday
Trevor May diagnosed with torn UCL
Yasiel Puig launches two homers in win Friday
Seth Lugo carves up Venezuelan lineup Friday
Jharel Cotton whiffs five in impressive start
Chris Archer hurls four perfect frames in WBC
Jose Quintana outstanding against US in WBC
SS Seager's (oblique) return to games unclear
Zach Britton (oblique) nearing game action
Report: Pagan failed physical with Orioles
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 10
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 9
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos beef up interior with Peko, Zach Kerr
David Johnson says he's back 'full throttle'
Browns targeting 3rd-rounder for Osweiler
Cowboys want to keep La'El Collins at guard?
'Major upset' if Cowboys able to trade Romo
RT Doug Free calls it quits after 10 seasons
Report: Pats keeping close tabs on Hightower
Bills keep EDGE Alexander after breakout year
Report: Geno Smith visiting Giants Saturday
Newhouse heads to Raiders on two-year deal
Report: Pack offered Cook more than Bennett
'No guarantee' Broncos pursue Tony Romo
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 21
Mar 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 11
Mar 11
Dose: Beal is Ballin'
Mar 11
Mailbag: Enter the Zubac
Mar 11
Stew: Hood, the Bad & the Ugly
Mar 10
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 10
Mar 10
Dose: Jusuf Nurkic's Feast
Mar 10
Hardaway Heater
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kawhi Leonard does work on stationary bike
Dwight Howard (rest) will not play Saturday
Hill, Hood, Hayward, Joe & Withey starting
Rudy Gobert (leg) will not play on Saturday
Nerlens Noel (knee) out against the Suns
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will start vs. Clips
Gerald Henderson (hip) out for Saturday
George Hill (toe) expected to play Saturday
Derrick Favors (knee) will not play Saturday
Kyle Korver (foot) could miss up to a week
LaMarcus Aldridge (heart) out indefinitely
Report: Ty Lawson could face jail time
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bobrovsky is Heating Up
Mar 11
Panthers In Free Fall
Mar 11
The Playoff Push
Mar 10
Leafs Top Flyers, Isles Win
Mar 10
Fantasy Nuggets Week 22
Mar 9
Malkin has Howe hat trick
Mar 9
NHL By Quarters
Mar 8
Bobrovsky gets 3rd straight SO
Mar 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Parenteau makes Predators debut Sat vs SJ
Anderson looks to extend win streak to six
Capitals switch up lines in practice Friday
Henrik Lundqvist (LBI) is out 2-3 weeks
Zach Werenski sets Jackets rookie record
Vladimir Tarasenko picks up 1G, 1A in win
Aleksander Barkov scores 1G, 1A in loss
Eric Staal scores 3 points in win over FLA
Tomas Tatar nets 2G, 1A in win over CHI
Sergei Bobrovsky wins fourth straight game
Boone Jenner scores GWG vs. Buffalo on Friday
John Gibson returns to crease vs Blues on Fri
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ryan Blaney quickest in final Vegas practice
Martin Truex fastest in Vegas final practice
Stenhouse pancakes car in final practice
Tagliani adds Lowe's to 2017 Pinty's team
Kyle Busch on pole for XFINITY race in Vegas
Matt Kenseth 2nd-quick in Sat. a.m. practice
Elliott also quickest in Sat a.m. practice
Kyle Larson 2nd-fastest in Sat. a.m. practice
Chase Elliott fastest in Sat a.m. practice
Ty Dillon advances to round two in quals
Kahne, Truex, Jones penalized in practice
Logano: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
J.J. Henry chases 72 with twin 67s at Valspar
Defender Schwartzel in similar spot @ Valspar
Sean O'Hair WD (neck) prior to R3 of Valspar
Pigem in 3-way tie; 25 holes remain in India
Stewart has ace but misses India cut by one
Chia in 3-way tie for 36-hole lead in India
Pepperell has piece of halfway lead in India
FEC leader Thomas among notable MCs @ Valspar
Herman lurking one back at Valspar midpoint
Hadwin leads the Valspar after 7-under 64
Whee Kim (back) WDs during R2 of Valspar
Rookie Bozzelli one off clubhouse lead w/ 68
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
UW CB Sidney Jones carted off at pro day
LSU HC Orgeron to make $3.5 million annually
Horned Frogs land four-star S Atanza Vongor
Jordan Willis' Indy showing 'shocked' scouts
Baker Mayfield arrest dash-cam surfaces
Pauline: Jovon Robinson not at Auburn pro day
Jonathan Allen to meet with Bears, Jaguars
Kevin Wilson addresses tumult at Indiana
Former four-star UM TE Asiasi heads to UCLA
Curtis Samuel draws Harvin & Cobb comparisons
Scout: Jabrill Peppers is a top five player
Report: Pac-12 extends commish Larry Scott
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
In-form King nets hat-trick in win over WHU
Lukaku continues breakout year in win
Niasse brace off bench steers Hull to 2-1 win
West Brom silent in loss to Everton
Swansea hit with injuries in 2-0 loss to Hull
Defensive worries begin to grow for Karanka
Matt Phillips misses out again vs Toffees
Jonny Evans likely to start again in Week 28
Alex Iwobi to miss FA Cup match with illness
Danny Welbeck out for Lincoln City clash
Mesut Ozil questionable for FA Cup showdown
Davies back in contention for Hull City
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ed Orgeron | Center
Team:
LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
55
) / 7/27/1961
Latest News
Recent News
LSU HC Ed Orgeron's five-year contract will pay him $3.5 million per season.
Orgeron's contract is expected to be approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors this coming Friday. Said contract will be packed to the gills with incentives which could total up to $1.575 million. That is considerably more than the $850,000 in incentives installed in former HC Les Miles' contract. Orgeron's contract also contains a $12 million buyout for 2017. The Tigers, by the by, will be paying off Miles' $9 million buyout for the next six years.
Mar 11 - 3:43 PM
Source:
Baton Rouge Advocate
LSU hired Ed Orgeron as head coach.
The Tigers removed Coach O's interim tag following the Thanksgiving win over Texas A&M. Orgeron went 5-2 as the interim coach after replacing longtime coach Les Miles. His ascension to the permanent post is a surprising turn after LSU had appeared to narrow its sites on Houston's Tom Herman and Florida State's Jimbo Fisher. Orgeron, however, rallied due to the strong start that galvanized support from both the team and also its rabid fan base. We'll see if Orgeron has learned new tricks since going 10-25 between 2005-2007 at Ole Miss. He went 6-2 at USC as a post-Lane Kiffin interim coach during the 2013 season. According to FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman, Orgeron's presentation to LSU AD Joe Alleva included a plan to poach Alabama OC Lane Kiffin, one of his good friends, for LSU's offensive coordinating gig. Stay tuned.
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 12:59:00 PM
Source:
Bruce Feldman on Twitter
Football Scoop reports LSU will hire Ed Orgeron as the school's permanent head coach, removing the interim label.
The report was confirmed by beat writer Ross Dellenger. A press conference is scheduled for 1:00 ET. It has been a long road for Ed Orgeron since the 2013 season, when he took over as USC's interim head coach. Many advocated for the passionate defensive line coach to be hired full-time, but that did not work out. He joined Les Miles' staff at LSU in 2015 and took over as interim head coach after Miles' firing. LSU played their final game of the regular season on Thursday in a win over Texas A&M, bringing their record to 7-4. Orgeron has full-time head coaching experience in the SEC with Ole Miss in 2005-2007, but the Tigers will obviously look different next year with so many players moving on to the NFL. Tom Herman's name was frequently mentioned with the LSU opening.
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 08:45:00 AM
Source:
Football Scoop on Twitter
Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman suggests LSU interim head coach Ed Orgeron "could lock up" the full-time job with a 3-1 finish.
"There had been some speculation that he would need to win out to have any hope of landing his dream job, but I'm told that's not the case," Feldman writes. Orgeron has won three straight since taking over as head coach and faces a difficult task on Saturday against No. 1 Alabama. Orgeron finished strong at USC a few years ago as well, to the tune of a 6-2 record. If we are to accept this report, and more importantly LSU possibly keeping their word, Orgeron and LSU must then beat Arkansas, Florida and Texas A&M.
Sat, Nov 5, 2016 10:07:00 AM
Source:
Fox Sports
LSU HC Orgeron to make $3.5 million annually
Mar 11 - 3:43 PM
LSU hires Orgeron as permanent head coach
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 12:59:00 PM
Reports: Orgeron to be named LSU's head coach
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 08:45:00 AM
Orgeron 'could lock up' LSU job w/ 3-1 finish
Sat, Nov 5, 2016 10:07:00 AM
More Ed Orgeron Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Mixon
OK
(1132)
2
R. Foster
AL
(1018)
3
J. Allen
AL
(901)
4
J. Ross
WA
(782)
5
D. Cook
FSU
(775)
6
J. Peppers
MCH
(720)
7
C. Awuzie
COL
(654)
8
D. Njoku
MIA
(593)
9
T. Tabor
UF
(583)
10
T. Knight
TAM
(581)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
LSU Tigers Tickets
Headlines
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
John Ross might not have won an island, but he went down in the annals of Combine history with a blazing 40-yard dash.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
»
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
»
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
»
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
»
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
»
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
»
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
»
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
NFL Draft Headlines
»
UW CB Sidney Jones carted off at pro day
»
LSU HC Orgeron to make $3.5 million annually
»
Horned Frogs land four-star S Atanza Vongor
»
Jordan Willis' Indy showing 'shocked' scouts
»
Baker Mayfield arrest dash-cam surfaces
»
Pauline: Jovon Robinson not at Auburn pro day
»
Jonathan Allen to meet with Bears, Jaguars
»
Kevin Wilson addresses tumult at Indiana
»
Former four-star UM TE Asiasi heads to UCLA
»
Curtis Samuel draws Harvin & Cobb comparisons
»
Scout: Jabrill Peppers is a top five player
»
Report: Pac-12 extends commish Larry Scott
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved