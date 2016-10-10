Kevin Sumlin | Center Team: Texas A&M Aggies Age / DOB: (52) / 8/3/1964

Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin expects all Aggies recruits committed in December to sign during the early signing period. The NCAA passed legislation last week for a new early signing period starting on Dec. 20 and lasting for 72 hours. "If a guy doesn't sign in December, he's not committed," Sumlin said. "He has a reservation." The early signing period will change college recruiting as we know it. Just how that will be remains to be sen. Source: 247 Sports

The season-opening contest between Texas A&M and UCLA has been moved from Saturday, September 2 to Sunday, September 3. This past season, Texas and Notre Dame had a fireworks-filled Sunday opener to help kick off the CFB year in high style. The Bruins and Aggies will look to provide more Sunday fun during the coming campaign. This contest will serve as the back end of a home-and-home series, with Texas A&M topping the Bruins in College Station by a 31-24 final in overtime in 2016. Source: College Football Talk

Texas A&M is ranked No. 6 in the latest release of the AP Top 25 poll. The Aggies were ranked eighth a week ago, but their huge double-overtime win against Tennessee bumped them up two spots in the rankings. There was no movement among the top five, as Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson and Washington all held firm. Beyond A&M's rise, the other big movement in the top 10 came as a result of Houston's loss to Navy. That defeat dropped them from No. 6 to No. 13. Source: Associated Press