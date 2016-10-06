James Franklin | Center Team: Penn State Nittany Lions Age / DOB: (45) / 2/2/1972

Latest News Recent News

Penn State AD Sandy Barbour declined to confirm that HC James Franklin had been given an extension. All signs at this juncture point toward Franklin receiving an extension. Just a matter of time. Said Barbour, "Keeping James at Penn State for a long, successful tenure is a priority. We will announce these details when appropriate." One recruit might have already spilled the beans, though. While interviewing with Pennlive.com at The Opening on Friday, four-star WR Solomon Ennis dropped the bomb that Franklin had signed a five-year extension. The Nittany Lions emerged from the darkness to post an 11-3 season in 2016, culminating in an all-timer of a Rose Bowl loss to USC. Source: statecollege.com

Penn State AD Sandy Barbour hinted that a contract extension might be in the works for HC James Franklin. While speaking at a school event on Monday, Barbour was asked by Pennlive.com about the possibility of an extension for Franklin. Her response? "Stay tuned." Franklin's current contract is set to expire following the 2019 season. He is fresh off leading the Nittany Lions to an 11-3 record. Given that Barbour was having to offer votes of confidence for Franklin's job security just last September, it has been nothing short of a remarkable turnaround in Happy Valley. Source: Pennlive.com

Penn State AD Sandy Barbour reiterated her support for HC James Franklin. If nothing else, Barbour has been consistent. In late September, she insisted that Franklin was "not on the hot seat and he's not going to be on the hot seat in December." This week, more of the same. Said the athletic director, "I want Penn State football to stand for excellence. Always has and always will. To some degree, I want our fans to be impatient, but I also want them to understand factual challenges." Those "factual challenges" she is referring to are the NCAA sanctions imposed after the Jerry Sandusky scandal broke several years back. Franklin and the Nittany Lions are off to a 3-2 start to the season, having alternated wins and losses through the first five games of the 2016 campaign. A surprise 4-0 Maryland team will travel to Happy Valley for a date with the Nittany Lions on Saturday. Source: ESPN.com