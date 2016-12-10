Player Page

Jabrill Peppers | Safety

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Age / DOB:  (21) / 10/4/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 202

Latest News

Recent News

Michigan redshirt sophomore Jabrill Peppers is not playing in the Orange Bowl due to a hamstring injury.
ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Peppers had been planning on playing up until he injured his hamstring during practice on Thursday. The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder has yet to announce whether he will return to campus for the 2017 season, but there's a strong chance Peppers will jump for the draft. Dec 30 - 8:40 PM
Source: ESPN.com
More Jabrill Peppers Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 