Jabrill Peppers | Safety Team: Michigan Wolverines Age / DOB: (21) / 10/4/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 202

Michigan redshirt sophomore Jabrill Peppers is not playing in the Orange Bowl due to a hamstring injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Peppers had been planning on playing up until he injured his hamstring during practice on Thursday. The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder has yet to announce whether he will return to campus for the 2017 season, but there's a strong chance Peppers will jump for the draft. Source: ESPN.com

Emily Kaplan of The MMQB spoke with an NFL personnel member who said "the word seems to be unanimous" that Michigan redshirt sophomore Jabrill Peppers should be a safety in the NFL. The same evaluator said Peppers is viewed as a top four prospect in this draft. The safety position is utilized differently depending on the defense and the team, but the title makes sense for a 6-foot-1, 202-pound defender. Expect those who evaluate outside the NFL to question Peppers during the process, but it seems clear that the NFL absolutely loves him. Source: The MMQB

In an interview with the Big Ten Network, Michigan redshirt sophomore LB/DB Jabrill Peppers hinted toward a possible return to the program in 2017. Peppers did an interview with the Big Ten Network following Lamar Jackson's Heisman Trophy win, saying, "It was a tremendous experience. I wish I could do it all again." Then came the kicker, with Peppers telling BTN "[h]opefully I can do it again." The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder may well still declare for the draft, but this leaves the matter at least somewhat unsettled. Michigan plays Florida State in the Orange Bowl on December 30. There figures to be some clarity on Peppers' decision in the wake of that game. Source: College Football Talk