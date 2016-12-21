Nick Saban | Center Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Age / DOB: (65) / 10/31/1951

Latest News Recent News

Las Vegas sports books have installed the Alabama Crimson Tide as early favorites to win next season's title. Did you expect any different? The Westgate SuperBook installed Alabama as a 3-1 shot to win next season's college football championship game. Following the Tide, in order, are Florida State at 7-1, and Oklahoma, Ohio State and USC, all of whom are 8-1. Clemson is 18-1 to win next season's title, while Michigan and LSU are each 12-1. The Tide must replace five senior defensive starters -- including top-five pick DL Jonathan Allen -- along with TE O.J. Howard and the usual host of early-entrants into the NFL Draft. Fortunately, QB Jalen Hurts and RB Bo Scarbrough are back, along with a roster full of former four- and five-star recruits. Source: ESPN

Alabama HC Nick Saban told ESPN that "we kind of created this trend [of players skipping bowl games]." Saban is a master of coach-speak, but when he decides to speak out on an issue in college football, he often takes interesting angles. That is the case, here. Saban's logic when it comes to his statement "we kind of created this trend" is that due to the implementation of the College Football Playoff, the significance of other bowl contests has been somewhat lost. "But you can't blame the kids," Saban said. "It's a product of what we created." Backs Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey and Shock Linwood have all decided to skip their respective bowls in order to focus on draft preparation and minimize the possibility of injury. Source: Mark Schlabach on Twitter

Alabama HC Nick Saban indicated that there is no timetable for naming a new offensive coordinator. Lane Kiffin, who accepted the head-coaching position at FAU earlier on Monday, will remain on staff through Alabama's Playoff run. Beyond that, matters still remain fluid. Per FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman, an in-house candidate such as Steve Sarkisian, Mike Locksley or Billy Nappier is a possibility, here. Source: ESPN.com