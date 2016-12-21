Player Page

Nick Saban | Center

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Age / DOB:  (65) / 10/31/1951

Las Vegas sports books have installed the Alabama Crimson Tide as early favorites to win next season's title.
Did you expect any different? The Westgate SuperBook installed Alabama as a 3-1 shot to win next season's college football championship game. Following the Tide, in order, are Florida State at 7-1, and Oklahoma, Ohio State and USC, all of whom are 8-1. Clemson is 18-1 to win next season's title, while Michigan and LSU are each 12-1. The Tide must replace five senior defensive starters -- including top-five pick DL Jonathan Allen -- along with TE O.J. Howard and the usual host of early-entrants into the NFL Draft. Fortunately, QB Jalen Hurts and RB Bo Scarbrough are back, along with a roster full of former four- and five-star recruits. Jan 10 - 12:20 PM
Source: ESPN
