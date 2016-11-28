Player Page

Chad Morris | Center

Team: Southern Methodist Mustangs

Latest News

Recent News

BetOnline lists SMU HC Chad Morris (+300) as the favorite to become the next head coach at Ole Miss.
Strangely enough, former Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley is No. 2 at +500. Rounding out the top-five is Blake Anderson (+700), Les Miles (+800) and Mike Norvell (+1000). Personally, our favorite candidate may be Troy's Neal Brown, who's No. 10 at +1600. The Rebels are searching for a new coach after Thursday night's resignation of Hugh Freeze. Matt Luke is serving as the interim HC. Jul 23 - 3:08 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
More Chad Morris Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 