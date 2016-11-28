Chad Morris | Center Team: Southern Methodist Mustangs

Latest News Recent News

BetOnline lists SMU HC Chad Morris (+300) as the favorite to become the next head coach at Ole Miss. Strangely enough, former Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley is No. 2 at +500. Rounding out the top-five is Blake Anderson (+700), Les Miles (+800) and Mike Norvell (+1000). Personally, our favorite candidate may be Troy's Neal Brown, who's No. 10 at +1600. The Rebels are searching for a new coach after Thursday night's resignation of Hugh Freeze. Matt Luke is serving as the interim HC. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Baylor beat writer Jessica Morrey reports a deal between Baylor and SMU head coach Chad Morris is "becoming less and less likely." This is surprising, as Morris appeared to be the favorite for the opening just a few days ago. Morrey notes the deal is still possible, but it seemingly is not headed in a positive direction. As with all coaching hires, the negotiations can take place via the media, as we saw with the Tom Herman, Texas and LSU love triangle. Source: Jessica Morrey on Twitter

FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman reports that SMU HC Chad Morris has not accepted the same position at Baylor as of yet. A report out of Dallas earlier on Tuesday had Morris accepting the position, but the eminently plugged-in Feldman hears otherwise. Backing Feldman's assertion that Baylor has yet to offer their head coaching gig to anybody at this point, Morris himself told the Dallas Morning News that the Bears haven't even contacted him yet. Multiple reports have Morris as a strong contender for the gig and he may well end up taking over for interim HC Jim Grobe when all is said and done, but coaching dominoes might not start to truly fall until after Houston HC Tom Herman makes a decision as to his own future. Texas is said to be pining for Herman as a potential replacement for the yet-to-be-fired Charlie Strong. Source: FOX Sports