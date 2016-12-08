Player Page

Brady Hoke | Center

Team: Tennessee Volunteers

Former Michigan head coach and Oregon defensive coordinator Brady Hoke is expected to be Tennessee's next DL coach, according to Bruce Feldman.
Hoke's career path is an odd one, and it can be argued he has not been successful since taking over as Michigan's head coach in 2011, especially last season as Oregon's defensive play caller. Tennessee is losing a good bit of defensive line talent to the NFL, so Hoke has a lot fo work to do. Feb 6 - 10:25 AM
Source: Bruce Feldman on Twitter
