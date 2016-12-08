Brady Hoke | Center Team: Tennessee Volunteers

Former Michigan head coach and Oregon defensive coordinator Brady Hoke is expected to be Tennessee's next DL coach, according to Bruce Feldman. Hoke's career path is an odd one, and it can be argued he has not been successful since taking over as Michigan's head coach in 2011, especially last season as Oregon's defensive play caller. Tennessee is losing a good bit of defensive line talent to the NFL, so Hoke has a lot fo work to do. Source: Bruce Feldman on Twitter

At the introductory press conference for new HC Willie Taggart, Oregon president Michael Schill told him to "go out and find a great defensive coordinator." Current DC Brady Hoke can't be feeling too comfortable right about now. While Hoke still technically remains on staff following the Ducks' firing of Mark Helfrich, he might not be for long. After turning in a 2015 season the defensive equivalent of a derailed train under then-DC Don Pellum, Oregon turned to former Michigan HC Brady Hoke over the winter. Matters failed to improve much under Hoke's watch. In 2016, Oregon's ranked as the third-worst scoring defense in the country, surrendering 41.42 points on average. Only fellow wet paper towels Cal and Texas Tech were worse in that statistical category. Source: Chantel Jennings on Twitter

Oregon DC Brady Hoke handed out a playbook that redshirt sophomore DL Jalen Jelks referred to as having the thickness of a Harry Potter book. Former DC Don Pellum had generally used huddles, journals and notes to convey his defensive schemes. Hoke has taken that study to the next level with his mammoth playbook. Part of the reason for the massive missive: Hoke is preparing to shift the Ducks over to a 4-3 defense from the 3-4 that Chip Kelly had installed during his time at Oregon. Senior LB Johnny Ragin III addressed the gigantic tome, saying, "I definitely started bringing two different backpacks -- one for school and one for the playbook." Oregon finished the past season as the 115th worst FBS team in the country in terms of points allowed. There are only 128 teams in the FBS. Source: ESPN.com