Chris Petersen | Center

Team: Washington Huskies
Age / DOB:  (52) / 10/13/1964

Washington HC Chris Petersen received a contract extension through January 31, 2024.
Petersen is expected to make $4.875 million on average through to the end of the extension, a raise off the $4 million he had previously been making. That new monetary mark will make him the highest-paid head coach in the Pac-12. During his three years at the helm of the Washington ship, Petersen's teams have gone 27-14. This past season, he led the team to a 13-0 record after felling Colorado in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Washington was then more/less shut out by Alabama in the Playoff. If they are to make another Playoff run, it might hinge on their ability to replace several key draft-bound contributors from the past season, including S Budda Baker, CB Sidney Jones, DL Elijah Qualls and WR John Ross. Apr 11 - 4:51 PM
Source: Sports Illustrated
