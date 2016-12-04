Chris Petersen | Center Team: Washington Huskies Age / DOB: (52) / 10/13/1964

Washington HC Chris Petersen received a contract extension through January 31, 2024. Petersen is expected to make $4.875 million on average through to the end of the extension, a raise off the $4 million he had previously been making. That new monetary mark will make him the highest-paid head coach in the Pac-12. During his three years at the helm of the Washington ship, Petersen's teams have gone 27-14. This past season, he led the team to a 13-0 record after felling Colorado in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Washington was then more/less shut out by Alabama in the Playoff. If they are to make another Playoff run, it might hinge on their ability to replace several key draft-bound contributors from the past season, including S Budda Baker, CB Sidney Jones, DL Elijah Qualls and WR John Ross. Source: Sports Illustrated

ESPN's Chris Low tagged Washington as having the least difficult 2017 nonconference schedule. One of the constant refrains regarding Washington last season was that their schedule was decidedly soft. That ultimately did not prevent them from making the Playoff, but it might be a refrain that you hear again in 2017. On the nonconference slate for the coming campaign, the Huskies will square off with Rutgers (whom they annihilated last season), Montana and Fresno State. The Huskies will toughen up the nonconference slate with contests against Michigan and BYU in the future. For now, not so much. Source: ESPN.com

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Washington were selected into the College Football Playoff. The No. 1 Crimson Tide will face the No. 4 Huskies in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. On the same day, the No. 2 Tigers will take on the No. 3 Buckeyes in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. This year's spurned party is No. 5 Penn State, the Big Ten champion who beat Wisconsin 38-31 on Saturday and had a victory over Ohio State earlier this season. Michigan finished No. 6. This will be Alabama's third straight Playoff appearance, Clemson and Ohio State's second straight, and Washington's first. Source: ESPN