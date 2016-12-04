Welcome,
date 2016-12-04
Player Results
Article Results
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
Norris: Top 50 Big Board
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Giants
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Cowboys
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 10
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 7
Podcast: Dane Brugler
Apr 6
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Huskies HC Petersen extended through 2024
Cardinals brass dines with UNC QB Trubisky
SF 'seriously considering' Fournette at #2?
LB Foster invited back for medical rechecks
Fournette on an official visit with Bengals
Steelers hosting EDGE Tim Williams Tuesday
Pelissero: QB Chad Kelly had wrist surgery
Saban blames offense on Howard's production
Rapsheet: Derek Barnett visited DAL and TB
Saints host size/speed S Melifonwu on visit
Panthers bring in LSU S Adams for a visit
NDSU reels in ex-Illinois WR Desmond Cain
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 32
Apr 10
Team News - Week 32
Apr 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 32
Apr 7
Late Fitness Check GW32
Apr 7
The Bargain Hunter-Week 32
Apr 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW32
Apr 7
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 32
Apr 6
AM's Perfect XI - Week 32
Apr 6
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Noble suspended for two games
Palace winger confident of a swift recovery
Ndidi in doubt for UCL quarter-final opener
Bilic praying Byram injury is not serious
Pied back playing for Southampton's reserves
Puel lauds Tadic for recent improvement
Valencia's return expected for Europa League
Butland hoping for weekend return
Wenger wants Oxlade-Chamberlain stay
Ozil and the Gunners limp in defeat
Zaha leads Palace destruction of Arsenal
Gabriel Jesus not expected back for Cup semis
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Chris Petersen | Center
Team:
Washington Huskies
Age / DOB:
(
52
) / 10/13/1964
Latest News
Recent News
Washington HC Chris Petersen received a contract extension through January 31, 2024.
Petersen is expected to make $4.875 million on average through to the end of the extension, a raise off the $4 million he had previously been making. That new monetary mark will make him the highest-paid head coach in the Pac-12. During his three years at the helm of the Washington ship, Petersen's teams have gone 27-14. This past season, he led the team to a 13-0 record after felling Colorado in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Washington was then more/less shut out by Alabama in the Playoff. If they are to make another Playoff run, it might hinge on their ability to replace several key draft-bound contributors from the past season, including S Budda Baker, CB Sidney Jones, DL Elijah Qualls and WR John Ross.
Apr 11 - 4:51 PM
Source:
Sports Illustrated
ESPN's Chris Low tagged Washington as having the least difficult 2017 nonconference schedule.
One of the constant refrains regarding Washington last season was that their schedule was decidedly soft. That ultimately did not prevent them from making the Playoff, but it might be a refrain that you hear again in 2017. On the nonconference slate for the coming campaign, the Huskies will square off with Rutgers (whom they annihilated last season), Montana and Fresno State. The Huskies will toughen up the nonconference slate with contests against Michigan and BYU in the future. For now, not so much.
Feb 12 - 2:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Washington were selected into the College Football Playoff.
The No. 1 Crimson Tide will face the No. 4 Huskies in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. On the same day, the No. 2 Tigers will take on the No. 3 Buckeyes in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. This year's spurned party is No. 5 Penn State, the Big Ten champion who beat Wisconsin 38-31 on Saturday and had a victory over Ohio State earlier this season. Michigan finished No. 6. This will be Alabama's third straight Playoff appearance, Clemson and Ohio State's second straight, and Washington's first.
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 12:54:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
The new College Football Playoff rankings list Washington at No. 4 and Michigan at No. 5.
Undefeated Alabama remains No. 1. Ohio State, which stayed No. 2 after its narrow victory over Michigan on Saturday, is followed in the rankings by Clemson. The Wolverines need some help to get in. They'll be watching conference title games this weekend featuring Alabama (SEC), Clemson (ACC) and Washington (Pac-12). The Big 10 title game, meanwhile, is between Wisconsin and Penn State, listed No. 6 and 7 in the CFB Playoff rankings.
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 02:28:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
Huskies HC Petersen extended through 2024
Apr 11 - 4:51 PM
Huskies again face cushy nonconference foes
Feb 12 - 2:00 PM
Tide, Clemson, OSU, UW make up Playoff field
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 12:54:00 PM
CFP ranks: UW listed No. 4, Michigan in cold
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 02:28:00 PM
More Chris Petersen Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
Josh Norris and Evan Silva walk through the Eagles' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
»
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
»
Norris: Top 50 Big Board
Apr 10
»
NFL Draft Needs: Giants
Apr 10
»
NFL Draft Needs: Cowboys
Apr 10
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 10
»
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 7
»
Podcast: Dane Brugler
Apr 6
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Huskies HC Petersen extended through 2024
»
Cardinals brass dines with UNC QB Trubisky
»
SF 'seriously considering' Fournette at #2?
»
LB Foster invited back for medical rechecks
»
Fournette on an official visit with Bengals
»
Steelers hosting EDGE Tim Williams Tuesday
»
Pelissero: QB Chad Kelly had wrist surgery
»
Saban blames offense on Howard's production
»
Rapsheet: Derek Barnett visited DAL and TB
»
Saints host size/speed S Melifonwu on visit
»
Panthers bring in LSU S Adams for a visit
»
NDSU reels in ex-Illinois WR Desmond Cain
