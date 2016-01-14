Player Page

Brent Pease | Center

Team: UTEP Miners
Age / DOB:  (52) / 10/8/1964

The El Paso Times' Bret Bloomquist reports that UTEP has fired OC Brent Pease.
Pease joined the Miners in the winter of 2016 after serving as Washington's wide receivers coach. His most high-profile gig in the FBS came as offensive coordinator at Florida from 2012-2013. UTEP has managed just 37 points during their 0-3 start this season. To be at least somewhat fair to Pease, two of their three games have come against talent-superior outfits in Oklahoma and Arizona. Just where UTEP might next turn to for offensive-coordinating work is unknown at this juncture. Sep 17 - 2:16 PM
Source: Bret Bloomquist on Twitter
