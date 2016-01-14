Welcome,
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Brent Pease | Center
Team:
UTEP Miners
Age / DOB:
(
52
) / 10/8/1964
Latest News
Recent News
The El Paso Times' Bret Bloomquist reports that UTEP has fired OC Brent Pease.
Pease joined the Miners in the winter of 2016 after serving as Washington's wide receivers coach. His most high-profile gig in the FBS came as offensive coordinator at Florida from 2012-2013. UTEP has managed just 37 points during their 0-3 start this season. To be at least somewhat fair to Pease, two of their three games have come against talent-superior outfits in Oklahoma and Arizona. Just where UTEP might next turn to for offensive-coordinating work is unknown at this juncture.
Sep 17 - 2:16 PM
Source:
Bret Bloomquist on Twitter
UTEP hired former Washington WR coach Brent Pease to serve as offensive coordinator.
Pease was let go by the Huskies after the close of the regular season, but he's landed on his feet well enough. Prior to his work with Washington, he spent a year as Florida's offensive coordinator from 2012-2013 and further back, coached on Boise State's staffs from 2006-2011. His experience with high-flying offenses will be needed with UTEP. The Miners averaged just 20.67 points in 2015.
Thu, Jan 14, 2016 10:08:00 PM
Source:
Brett McMurphy on Twitter
Washington has fired WR coach Brent Pease.
In a released statement, HC Chris Petersen said, "I have decided that a fresh start with this position group is needed to give our team the best chance of reaching its full potential. I am grateful for [Pease's] contributions and wish him all the best moving forward." Pease and Petersen know each other well, as the former served on the latter's coaching staff at Boise State from 2006-2011. He went on to serve a short stint as Florida's offensive coordinator before reuniting with Petersen at Washington. Former Huskies QB Marcus Tuiasosopo is one name rumored as a possible replacement for Pease. Tuiasosopo's currently serving as USC's TE coach, but it remains to be seen whether he'll remain a part of Clay Helton's staff.
Sat, Dec 5, 2015 01:15:00 AM
Source:
Seattle Times
Florida offensive coordinator Brent Pease has been fired.
The news was expected for weeks. Offensive line coach Tim Davis was also let go after two years with the program. All indications point to Muchamp getting another chance in 2014 to right the ship with the Gators, but he will likely lose a ton of talent to the NFL.
Mon, Dec 2, 2013 09:00:00 AM
Source:
Orlando Sentinel
Report: UTEP opts to fire OC Brent Pease
Sep 17 - 2:16 PM
UTEP hires Brent Pease to serve as OC
Thu, Jan 14, 2016 10:08:00 PM
Washington fires WR coach Brent Pease
Sat, Dec 5, 2015 01:15:00 AM
Florida fires OC Brent Pease & OL coach Davis
Mon, Dec 2, 2013 09:00:00 AM
More Brent Pease Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
UTEP Miners Tickets
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Jalen Hurts could be in for a world of pain when the Tide face Vandy in Week 4. That and more in a breakdown of this week's most intriguing match-ups.
