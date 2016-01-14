Brent Pease | Center Team: UTEP Miners Age / DOB: (52) / 10/8/1964

Latest News Recent News

The El Paso Times' Bret Bloomquist reports that UTEP has fired OC Brent Pease. Pease joined the Miners in the winter of 2016 after serving as Washington's wide receivers coach. His most high-profile gig in the FBS came as offensive coordinator at Florida from 2012-2013. UTEP has managed just 37 points during their 0-3 start this season. To be at least somewhat fair to Pease, two of their three games have come against talent-superior outfits in Oklahoma and Arizona. Just where UTEP might next turn to for offensive-coordinating work is unknown at this juncture. Source: Bret Bloomquist on Twitter

UTEP hired former Washington WR coach Brent Pease to serve as offensive coordinator. Pease was let go by the Huskies after the close of the regular season, but he's landed on his feet well enough. Prior to his work with Washington, he spent a year as Florida's offensive coordinator from 2012-2013 and further back, coached on Boise State's staffs from 2006-2011. His experience with high-flying offenses will be needed with UTEP. The Miners averaged just 20.67 points in 2015. Source: Brett McMurphy on Twitter

Washington has fired WR coach Brent Pease. In a released statement, HC Chris Petersen said, "I have decided that a fresh start with this position group is needed to give our team the best chance of reaching its full potential. I am grateful for [Pease's] contributions and wish him all the best moving forward." Pease and Petersen know each other well, as the former served on the latter's coaching staff at Boise State from 2006-2011. He went on to serve a short stint as Florida's offensive coordinator before reuniting with Petersen at Washington. Former Huskies QB Marcus Tuiasosopo is one name rumored as a possible replacement for Pease. Tuiasosopo's currently serving as USC's TE coach, but it remains to be seen whether he'll remain a part of Clay Helton's staff. Source: Seattle Times