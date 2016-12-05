Jeff Brohm | Center Team: Purdue Boilermakers Age / DOB: (45) / 4/24/1971

Latest News Recent News

Purdue has expelled three unnamed players following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. Four players were implicated in a possible sexual assault back in October. The players were allowed to continue taking classes, but removed from the team. While no charges have been filed in that case, Purdue's Administrative Board has further investigated the matter and decided on expulsions for three of the four in question. This according to Mario Massillamany, who represents the accusers in the case. In a statement, Purdue said that federal privacy laws prevent them from commenting on their investigation. Source: CBS Sports

Western Kentucky coach Jeff Brohm will be Purdue's next head coach, according to Pat Forde of Yahoo. Brohm's brother and offensive coordinator Brian Brohm will join him. Purdue and Les Miles had been a popular pairing for some time, but national reports recently stated the connection would not happen. In just a few days, Brohm's name was listed with plenty of programs. Purdue fans should be excited about the hire, as Brohm as put together consistent offenses since taking over and put together a 15-1 conference record over the last two seasons. Source: Pat Forde on Twitter

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reports that Western Kentucky's Jeff Brohm is expected to be the leading candidate to land the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Rittenberg notes that Cincy will have to fend off two Power 5 schools, Purdue and Baylor, for Brohm's services -- assuming the coach decides to relocate at all (he could have last winter and didn't). Rittenberg goes on to write that Air Force coach Troy Calhoun and Ohio State defensive coordinator Luke Fickell are also candidates for the Bearcats, while Buckeyes assistant Kerry Coombs "could get a look as he has extensive roots in the Cincinnati area." Source: ESPN