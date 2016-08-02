Player Page

Todd Grantham | Center

Team: Mississippi State Bulldogs
Age / DOB:  (50) / 9/13/1966

Latest News

Recent News

Mississippi State hired Louisville defensive coordinator Todd Grantham to the same post.
Grantham is a 3-4 guy who was Louisville's defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. Prior to that, he was Georgia's defensive coordinator from 2010-13. Grantham's three units at Louisville all were top-20 nationally in total defense. "Todd has proven to be one of the best defensive coordinators in the country this decade," Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen said in a statement. "He understands what it takes to build a physical and aggressive defense at the highest of levels." Jan 11 - 1:21 PM
Source: ESPN
More Todd Grantham Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 