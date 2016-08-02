Todd Grantham | Center

Grantham is a 3-4 guy who was Louisville's defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. Prior to that, he was Georgia's defensive coordinator from 2010-13. Grantham's three units at Louisville all were top-20 nationally in total defense. "Todd has proven to be one of the best defensive coordinators in the country this decade," Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen said in a statement. "He understands what it takes to build a physical and aggressive defense at the highest of levels."

An anonymous ACC coach believes Louisville's defensive can be exploited with tempo due to holes in defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's ideology.

"Defensively, Todd Grantham is a 3-4 guy and his problem is this: Schematically, he outthinks his players, and if you use tempo against them, you can really cause problems because they struggle to line up right and they’ll bust coverage, bust blitz," the coach said. "I think he just does too much. He comes from that pro background, but it’s not what you know, it’s what the players understand." The Cardinals ranked sixth nationally in total defense in 2014 and 18th last year. Tempo is one way to neutralize superior talent, so in that regard it makes sense for many offenses to go that route against the Cardinals, but this coach is being overly simplistic by labeling Grantham's credo fatally flawed and being downright dismissive by implying that college students can't memorize complex concepts. Louisville may have a top-10 defense this fall.