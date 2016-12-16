Player Page

Steve Sarkisian | Center

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Age / DOB:  (42) / 3/8/1974

Alabama assistant Steve Sarkisian will begin his role as offensive coordinator in the National Championship Game.
Lane Kiffin -- set to head off to Florida Atlantic -- served as offensive coordinator in the Peach Bowl against Washington. It was a wobbly performance on Kiffin's part and HC Nick Saban was notably fuming about some of his play calls during the contest. More so than normal, anyway. It had previously been expected that Kiffin would coach through the Playoff before taking over his head-coaching duties at FAU. Jan 2 - 12:39 PM
Source: ESPN College Football on Twitter
