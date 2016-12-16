Steve Sarkisian | Center Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Age / DOB: (42) / 3/8/1974

Latest News Recent News

Alabama assistant Steve Sarkisian will begin his role as offensive coordinator in the National Championship Game. Lane Kiffin -- set to head off to Florida Atlantic -- served as offensive coordinator in the Peach Bowl against Washington. It was a wobbly performance on Kiffin's part and HC Nick Saban was notably fuming about some of his play calls during the contest. More so than normal, anyway. It had previously been expected that Kiffin would coach through the Playoff before taking over his head-coaching duties at FAU. Source: ESPN College Football on Twitter

Alabama promoted offensive assistant Steve Sarkisian to offensive coordinator. Sarkisian was brought on to augment Alabama's staff as an assistant in September. While it had been reported that there was little chance Sark would ascend to offensive coordinator if Lane Kiffin left town, that is exactly what has occurred. Kiffin hopped over to take on the head-coaching gig at Florida Atlantic and Sarkisian will now slide into his former role. In a statement, Crimson Tide HC Nick Saban said, "Steve will be a phenomenal addition to our coaching staff and someone who can seamlessly transition into the job with a full understanding of how our organization works." For his part, Sark said that he views Alabama as "the best college football organization in the country." Source: CBS Sports

If Lane Kiffin moves on to Houston, there is a "slim to no chance" former USC and Washington head coach Steve Sarkisian is Alabama's next offensive coordinator, according to Mattie-Lou Chandler. Chandler seems more confident that Sark could be involved in the LSU offensive coordinator search. Sarkisian was hired as an offensive assistant under Nick Saban in September, and Kiffin previously said he would "definitely" hire the fired USC coach if he were ever in a position to do so. Source: Mattie-Lou Chandler on Twitter