Jim Mora Jr. | Center Team: UCLA Bruins Age / DOB: (55) / 11/19/1961

UCLA and Wisconsin have agreed to a home-and-home series for the 2029 and 2030 seasons. We have no idea what these teams are going to look like 12 years down the road, of course, but the games are now on the docket. UCLA will have hosting duties on September 15, 2029, with Wisconsin returning the favor on September 7, 2030. The Bruins have won seven of the 11 previous match-ups between the two teams. Source: Sacramento Bee

SportsBettingDime has installed UCLA HC Jim Mora (9/1), Arizona HC Rich Rodriguez (15/1) and Arizona State HC Todd Graham (15/1) as favorites to lose their jobs this season. Mora, Rodriguez and Graham all started out with success at their current programs, but have run into issues over the last two seasons. Respectively, they have gone 12-13, 10-19 and 11-14 in the past two campaigns combined. Expectations for both Arizona and Arizona State are somewhat diminished for the coming season, but Mora does not have that luxury in what will probably be junior QB Josh Rosen's last dance in college before he declares for the NFL Draft. Source: Diehards

The Pac-12 reprimanded UCLA HC Jim Mora for his post-game comments following Saturday's win over Arizona. You could see this one coming the second Mora referred to the officiating as "criminal" in a postgame interview. In turn, the Pac-12 reviewed the play that most upset Mora and wrote up a pedantic explanation of why Mora was, in fact, totally wrong in his interpretation of what happened. "The correct ruling on this play was confirmed by the NCAA," the Pac-12 wrote in its release. So there. Source: SB Nation