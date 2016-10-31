Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Gus Malzahn | Center
Team:
Auburn Tigers
Latest News
Recent News
Auburn HC Gus Malzahn said that he believes that the Tigers will compete for a national championship this season.
"The big thing is I feel like we have quality depth at the quarterback position and that's been kind of an Achilles heel the last couple of years," Malzahn said. It's a fair enough statement, as last year's team was working with a quarterbacking stable of Sean White, Jeremy Johnson and John Franklin III. With Jarrett Stidham coming over from Baylor, though, the team team now has two players with respectable starting experience in Stidham and White. OC Chip Lindsey spoke glowingly of the team's work this spring, saying that he was "really pleased with the progress we made all the way around." Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom is one analyst intrigued by Auburn's potential for the coming campaign -- he ranked them at No. 8 in his springtime top-30.
May 7 - 2:23 PM
Source:
AL.com
Regarding Saturday's 40-29 win over Ole Miss, Auburn HC Gus Malzahn said, "I'm proud of our staff. I'm proud of our players."
"The way you win really means something," Malzahn said, "especially this time of year." Running back Kerryon Johnson agrees with that assessment well enough, saying, "We have a defense that can lift us [the offense] up, and we have an offense that can lift the defense up. That’s how you keep each other balanced. That’s how you win a lot of tough, close games like this one." After losing two of their first three contests, the Tigers are currently rolling on a five-game winning streak. The Iron Bowl looms on November 26, though contests against Vanderbilt, Georgia and Alabama A&M will all need to be taken care of, first, before Auburn's dance with the Crimson Tide begins.
Mon, Oct 31, 2016 01:54:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn told reporters OC Rhett Lashlee will call plays for the remainder of the season.
Malzahn served as the playcaller in Auburn's two losses to Clemson and Texas A&M, obviously difficult teams, but the victory over LSU pointed to Malzahn sticking with Lashlee. This isn't the first time Malzahn gave Lashlee this responsibility, making the same decision last season before taking it back in the offseason. Auburn faces ULM and Arkansas over the next few weeks.
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 09:12:00 AM
Source:
AL.com
Should Auburn choose to fire HC Gus Malzahn at the end of the season, they would owe him an estimated $8.95 million.
Malzahn signed a one-year extension over the offseason and his contract now extends through the 2020 season. Should Auburn opt to jettison Malzahn's staff, too, the bill would rise to a hefty approximate number of $13.79 million. In losses to Clemson and Texas A&M this season, the Tigers have managed to score just 29 points. They face LSU on Saturday as they attempt to dig out of their early 1-2 hole.
Mon, Sep 19, 2016 02:22:00 PM
Source:
Montgomery Advertiser
Gus Malzahn believes Auburn a title contender
May 7 - 2:23 PM
Auburn walking around with pep in their step
Mon, Oct 31, 2016 01:54:00 PM
Malzahn: Lashlee will call plays all season
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 09:12:00 AM
Malzahn firing would cost Auburn over $8 mil.
Mon, Sep 19, 2016 02:22:00 PM
More Gus Malzahn Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Auburn Tigers Tickets
