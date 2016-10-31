Gus Malzahn | Center Team: Auburn Tigers

Auburn HC Gus Malzahn said that he believes that the Tigers will compete for a national championship this season. "The big thing is I feel like we have quality depth at the quarterback position and that's been kind of an Achilles heel the last couple of years," Malzahn said. It's a fair enough statement, as last year's team was working with a quarterbacking stable of Sean White, Jeremy Johnson and John Franklin III. With Jarrett Stidham coming over from Baylor, though, the team team now has two players with respectable starting experience in Stidham and White. OC Chip Lindsey spoke glowingly of the team's work this spring, saying that he was "really pleased with the progress we made all the way around." Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom is one analyst intrigued by Auburn's potential for the coming campaign -- he ranked them at No. 8 in his springtime top-30. Source: AL.com

Regarding Saturday's 40-29 win over Ole Miss, Auburn HC Gus Malzahn said, "I'm proud of our staff. I'm proud of our players." "The way you win really means something," Malzahn said, "especially this time of year." Running back Kerryon Johnson agrees with that assessment well enough, saying, "We have a defense that can lift us [the offense] up, and we have an offense that can lift the defense up. That’s how you keep each other balanced. That’s how you win a lot of tough, close games like this one." After losing two of their first three contests, the Tigers are currently rolling on a five-game winning streak. The Iron Bowl looms on November 26, though contests against Vanderbilt, Georgia and Alabama A&M will all need to be taken care of, first, before Auburn's dance with the Crimson Tide begins. Source: ESPN.com

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn told reporters OC Rhett Lashlee will call plays for the remainder of the season. Malzahn served as the playcaller in Auburn's two losses to Clemson and Texas A&M, obviously difficult teams, but the victory over LSU pointed to Malzahn sticking with Lashlee. This isn't the first time Malzahn gave Lashlee this responsibility, making the same decision last season before taking it back in the offseason. Auburn faces ULM and Arkansas over the next few weeks. Source: AL.com