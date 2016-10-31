Player Page

Gus Malzahn | Center

Team: Auburn Tigers

Latest News

Recent News

Auburn HC Gus Malzahn said that he believes that the Tigers will compete for a national championship this season.
"The big thing is I feel like we have quality depth at the quarterback position and that's been kind of an Achilles heel the last couple of years," Malzahn said. It's a fair enough statement, as last year's team was working with a quarterbacking stable of Sean White, Jeremy Johnson and John Franklin III. With Jarrett Stidham coming over from Baylor, though, the team team now has two players with respectable starting experience in Stidham and White. OC Chip Lindsey spoke glowingly of the team's work this spring, saying that he was "really pleased with the progress we made all the way around." Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom is one analyst intrigued by Auburn's potential for the coming campaign -- he ranked them at No. 8 in his springtime top-30. May 7 - 2:23 PM
Source: AL.com
More Gus Malzahn Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 