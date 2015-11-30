Doug Meacham | Center

This is a stunning move, and a big-time get by Jayhawks HC David Beaty. Along with Horned Frogs co-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, Meacham helped engineer one of the nation's best offenses over the past three years. Despite replacing QB Trevone Boykin and WR Josh Doctson in 2016, TCU ranked No. 29 nationally in total offense with 463.2 yards per game. In 2014-2015, the Horned Frogs finished second (46.5 ppg) and seventh (42.1 points per game) in the nation in scoring, respectively. For his effort in 2014, which included one of the great offensive turnarounds of the past few decades, Meacham was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach. He's a superb fit for Kansas, which has struggled to get its Air Raid system off the ground.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram is reporting that according to a source with knowledge of the situation, TCU OC Doug Meacham will be named the next head coach at North Texas.

Both Meacham and co-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie have been rumored to be in the mix for a number of jobs (Cumbie's name has cropped up in relation to a coordinator gig at Texas), but it appears that Meacham will be the one jumping ship. If this is indeed the case, he'll have his work cut out for him. North Texas finished with a 1-11 record for the 2015 campaign. TCU's air raid scheme has forged one of the most prolific offenses in the country over the last two years, but suffice it to say, the Mean Green do not have a Trevone Boykin or Josh Doctson for Meacham to unleash upon the world.