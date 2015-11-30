Player Page

Doug Meacham | Center

Team: Kansas Jayhawks
Age / DOB:  (52) / 12/16/1964

Latest News

Recent News

Kansas hired TCU co-OC/inside WRs coach Doug Meacham as offensive coordinator and WR coach.
This is a stunning move, and a big-time get by Jayhawks HC David Beaty. Along with Horned Frogs co-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, Meacham helped engineer one of the nation's best offenses over the past three years. Despite replacing QB Trevone Boykin and WR Josh Doctson in 2016, TCU ranked No. 29 nationally in total offense with 463.2 yards per game. In 2014-2015, the Horned Frogs finished second (46.5 ppg) and seventh (42.1 points per game) in the nation in scoring, respectively. For his effort in 2014, which included one of the great offensive turnarounds of the past few decades, Meacham was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach. He's a superb fit for Kansas, which has struggled to get its Air Raid system off the ground. Jan 12 - 2:09 PM
Source: Football Scoop
More Doug Meacham Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 