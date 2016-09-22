Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Clay Helton | Center
Team:
USC Trojans
Latest News
Recent News
Sports Illustrated's Pete Thamel reports that Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott has received a contract extension through 2022.
Monetary figures on that extension have yet to surface. For perspective, tax returns show that he made $4 million in 2014. A raise off that number for this extension would not come as a huge surprise. Scott has served as Pac-12 commissioner since 2009.
Mar 9 - 1:54 PM
Source:
Sports Illustrated
USC head coach Clay Helton denied that he was punched in the face by E.J. Price.
Because of course that became a rumor following Price's transfer, and of course that rumor became a rumor worth refuting. This being the annual circus that is Trojans football, after all. At least Helton falls more on the P.T. Barnum side of the entertainment spectrum than past sourpusses like Lane Kiffin. Helton responded that of course he hadn't been cocked by the 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive tackle. Because if he had been: "I wouldn’t be here. I’d be dead." Helton added that he expects Price -- rated as the No. 9 tackle in the country -- to transfer closer to his home in Georgia. Until then, the show must go on. This may not be "The Greatest Show on Earth", but USC sure is putting the fun back in dysfunctional under Helton.
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 07:09:00 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
USC will host Fresno State in 2019, 2022 and 2025.
There isn't much history between the two programs, but for what it is worth, USC holds a 3-1 overall advantage. Most recently, the Trojans beat the Bulldogs in 2013 and 2014. Prior to that, they narrowly escaped a game Fresno squad in 2005, back when Matt Leinart and [redacted] were lighting the world on fire. Fresno State's lone win in the baby series came during the 1992 Freedom Bowl.
Sat, Jun 18, 2016 04:55:00 PM
Source:
College Football Talk
ESPN's Sharon Katz ranked USC's schedule as the toughest for the 2016 season.
According to preseason FPI, an average FBS squad would be expected to win just 30% of the Trojans' games this season. They kick off the 2016 campaign against Alabama down in Jerry's World and also face tough in-conference road contests against Washington, Stanford and UCLA. "Pac-12 and USC schedulers didn't do Clay Helton any favors in his first full season as head coach," Katz wrote. Dovetailing along these lines, earlier this offseason, Katz colleague Chris Lowe ranked USC's as the toughest nonconference schedule in all the land. In addition to that Bama season-opener, they will also dance with Utah State and Notre Dame out of conference.
Mon, May 9, 2016 12:09:00 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
Report: Pac-12 extends commish Larry Scott
Mar 9 - 1:54 PM
Helton: No, Price didn't punch me in the face
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 07:09:00 PM
USC, Fresno State agree to three-game series
Sat, Jun 18, 2016 04:55:00 PM
USC facing daunting schedule for 2016
Mon, May 9, 2016 12:09:00 PM
More Clay Helton Player News
USC Trojans Tickets
