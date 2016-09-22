Clay Helton | Center

Monetary figures on that extension have yet to surface. For perspective, tax returns show that he made $4 million in 2014. A raise off that number for this extension would not come as a huge surprise. Scott has served as Pac-12 commissioner since 2009.

USC head coach Clay Helton denied that he was punched in the face by E.J. Price.

Because of course that became a rumor following Price's transfer, and of course that rumor became a rumor worth refuting. This being the annual circus that is Trojans football, after all. At least Helton falls more on the P.T. Barnum side of the entertainment spectrum than past sourpusses like Lane Kiffin. Helton responded that of course he hadn't been cocked by the 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive tackle. Because if he had been: "I wouldn’t be here. I’d be dead." Helton added that he expects Price -- rated as the No. 9 tackle in the country -- to transfer closer to his home in Georgia. Until then, the show must go on. This may not be "The Greatest Show on Earth", but USC sure is putting the fun back in dysfunctional under Helton.