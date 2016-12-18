Anthony Jennings | Quarterback

Player Page

Team: Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns
Age / DOB:  (22) / 10/31/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 216

The NCAA has denied Louisiana-Lafayette senior QB Anthony Jennings' request for an additional year of eligibility.
As Jennings' request for an extra year had nothing to do with an injury, it was always going to be a shoot-the-moon scenario. No such luck. The quarterback's argument was that he played so sparingly in 2015 with LSU -- appearing in only two games and posting no statistics in that space -- that it should have been treated like a redshirt year. The NCAA is not buying that argument. Jennings transferred over to Louisiana-Lafayette after that 2015 season and started for the Rajin' Cajuns this past campaign. As he has been nixed on the additional year of eligibility, that officially puts Jennings' collegiate career to rest. "I wanted to wish him the best for the future and thank him for his time here as a Ragin’ Cajun," said HC Mark Hudspeth. "He has been a class act." Jan 16 - 5:11 PM
