Anthony Jennings | Quarterback Team: Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns Age / DOB: (22) / 10/31/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 216

The NCAA has denied Louisiana-Lafayette senior QB Anthony Jennings' request for an additional year of eligibility. As Jennings' request for an extra year had nothing to do with an injury, it was always going to be a shoot-the-moon scenario. No such luck. The quarterback's argument was that he played so sparingly in 2015 with LSU -- appearing in only two games and posting no statistics in that space -- that it should have been treated like a redshirt year. The NCAA is not buying that argument. Jennings transferred over to Louisiana-Lafayette after that 2015 season and started for the Rajin' Cajuns this past campaign. As he has been nixed on the additional year of eligibility, that officially puts Jennings' collegiate career to rest. "I wanted to wish him the best for the future and thank him for his time here as a Ragin’ Cajun," said HC Mark Hudspeth. "He has been a class act." Source: The Advertiser

Louisiana-Lafayette senior QB Anthony Jennings completed 8-of-20 passes for 95 yards and an interception while rushing for 19 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 28-21 loss to Southern Miss in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. Jennings scored his second touchdown on a three-yard run with 5:10 remaining in the contest. The run itself was not noteworthy, but the way it came about was a different matter. Southern Miss was nursing a comfortable 28-14 lead as they milked the clock in the fourth quarter, when Golden Eagles QB Nick Mullens decided to get frisky, tossing up a third-down deep ball down the right sideline which ricocheted off a pair of players only to wind up in the waiting hands of a Ragin' Cajuns defender. Jennings scored a short time later to draw his crew to within 28-21, but their final attempts to tie the score proved ineffectual. The 6-foot-2, 216-pound quarterback was unable to find the statistical click in 2016, managing just an 11/13 TD/INT ratio in 13 games. He did add nine touchdowns on the ground, though his rushing totals overall -- 341 yards, 2.4 YPC -- aren't particularly inspiring.

Louisana-Lafayette senior QB Anthony Jennings completed 17-of-26 passes for 210 yards while rushing for 96 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 33-26 win over Georgia Southern. Jennings failed to throw for a touchdown, but did scoot into the end zone from 10 yards out six seconds before halftime. The 6-foot-2, 216-pound LSU transfer has thrown for 1,652 yards (62.4% completions) with a 9/7 TD/INT ratio through nine games. In that space, he has also rushed for 215 yards and four touchdowns.