Josh Malone | Wide Receiver Team: Tennessee Volunteers Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 195

Tennessee junior WR Josh Malone will announce his entry in the 2017 NFL Draft, according to Rivals' Woody Wommack. Tennessee's offense will look unrecognizable next season without Josh Dobbs, Alvin Kamara, Josh Malone and Jalen Hurd. Malone produced a career year in 2016, catching 50 passes for 972 yards and 11 touchdowns. He stands over 6-foot-2 inches, and the 2017 receiver class is not as strong as previous years. Source: Woody Wommack on Twitter

Tennessee junior WR Josh Malone caught five passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 38-24 win over Nebraska in the Music City Bowl. Malone did most of his damage via a 59-yard touchdown grab in the fourth-quarter. For the game as a whole, the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder averaged a cool 24 yards per reception. He finishes out his junior campaign having caught 50 passes for 972 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Tennessee sophomore WR Josh Malone caught four passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 52-21 win over Kentucky. Malone entered Saturday's showdown with Kentucky having caught 19 passes for 212 yards. He added to those numbers nicely with his first 100-yard receiving effort of the season. 75 of the 103 yards came on a bomb of a touchdown pass from QB Joshua Dobbs in the second quarter. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Malone was the No. 2 WR recruit in the country out of high school. In his freshman year, he logged a 23-231-1 line. Tennessee's passing offense is hit/miss, but DFS players looking for sleepers should keep an eye on Malone to see if he's able to build off of Saturday's productive outing.