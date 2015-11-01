Player Page

Josh Malone | Wide Receiver

Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 195

Latest News

Recent News

Tennessee junior WR Josh Malone will announce his entry in the 2017 NFL Draft, according to Rivals' Woody Wommack.
Tennessee's offense will look unrecognizable next season without Josh Dobbs, Alvin Kamara, Josh Malone and Jalen Hurd. Malone produced a career year in 2016, catching 50 passes for 972 yards and 11 touchdowns. He stands over 6-foot-2 inches, and the 2017 receiver class is not as strong as previous years. Dec 31 - 1:19 PM
Source: Woody Wommack on Twitter
More Josh Malone Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 