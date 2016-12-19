Jimbo Fisher | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Chi-Town Swap
Jul 15
Daily Dose: Gray Skies Looming
Jul 15
The Week Ahead: Long Ball Jon
Jul 14
Podcast: Let the Trades Begin
Jul 14
2018 Top 300 Overall
Jul 14
2018 Starter Rankings
Jul 14
Dose: Cubs Land Quintana
Jul 14
2018 Reliever Rankings
Jul 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Starlin Castro returns from DL on Saturday
Braun (calf) slugs grand slam in win over PHI
Aroldis Chapman blows save against Red Sox
Addison Russell clubs go-ahead homer in ninth
DeGrom Ks 11 batters in win over Rockies
Conforto homers, drives in four vs. Rockies
Harper slugs two homers as Nats top Reds
Gonzalez blanks Reds into ninth inning Friday
Josh Bell blasts first career walk-off homer
Puig powers Dodgers over Marlins with two HR
Stephen Piscotty departs with groin injury
Aaron Altherr leaves game with leg injury
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Saints Fantasy Preview
Jul 14
Patriots Fantasy Preview
Jul 13
Red Zone Notebook
Jul 13
Second-Year Leap WR Candidates
Jul 13
Vikings Fantasy Preview
Jul 12
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: QBs
Jul 12
2-Quarterback Mock Draft
Jul 12
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Rosenhaus: Olsen still 'undecided' on holdout
Skins have 'internal disagreement' on Cousins
Michael Floyd hit with four-game suspension
Rams WR Thomas suspended 4 games for PEDs
Steelers still hoping for deal with Le'Veon
Ezekiel Elliott bracing for short suspension
Teams could steal Cousins with big 2018 bonus
Lewis: Mixon is 'off the charts talent-wise'
Dolphins still haven't made Landry an offer
Zimmer to Floyd: You're cut if you're lying
Only 'subtle changes' for Bills' running game
Report: Oher will report for training camp
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Rajon Rondo agrees to 1-year deal w/ Pelicans
Georgios Papagiannis has left hip contusion
Edy Tavares double-doubles vs. Raptors
Justin Jackson scores 29 points in win
Denzel Valentine scores 21 points in win
Furkan Korkmaz scores 22 points vs. Bulls
Knicks have interest in Brandon Knight?
Kevon Looney double-doubles in victory
Dylan Ennis comes off the bench for 35 points
Jordan Bell, Patrick McCaw out for Friday
Pacers waive Georges Niang on Friday
Rockets agree to terms with Tarik Black
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Arizona plans to sign Duclair to bridge deal
Tampa Bay locks up Ondrej Palat for 5 years
Report: Tomas Tatar wants $6-7 million AAV
Canes confirm offer to buy team has been made
Andrew Ference, 38, hangs up his skates
Report: Chuck Greenberg might buy Hurricanes
Rangers ink first-round pick Lias Andersson
Wings stay in touch with UFA Thomas Vanek
Jaccob Slavin agrees to seven-year extension
Coyotes hire Rick Tocchet as head coach
Lightning lock up Tyler Johnson for 7 years
Dallas inks Radek Faksa to 3-year extension
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: New Hampshire
Jul 13
Chasing New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 12
Caps After Kentucky
Jul 11
Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway
Jul 9
Update: Kentucky
Jul 8
DFS: Kentucky
Jul 7
Chasing Kentucky
Jul 5
Caps After Daytona (Summer)
Jul 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Chase Elliott fast and quick in NH practice 2
Kyle Larson .001 seconds behind Truex
Martin Truex Jr. fastest in NH practice 2
Kyle Busch on pole for Loudon XFINITY race
Ruben Pardo paces Peak Mexico Practice 2
Ruben Rovelo leads Peak Mexico Practice 1
Preece starts on pole, Qualifying rained out
Purdy scores fourth straight K&N East pole
Ranger claims third Pinty's Grand Prix pole
Purdy best in both K&N PS-East practices
Aric Almirola qualifies 22nd in NH
Denny Hamlin quickest in NH practice 1
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
Schauffele wins the Greenbrier
Jul 10
Scottish Open Preview
Jul 10
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Shinkwin shares lead with 18 left in Scottish
Dodt defies bad weather; ties Scottish lead
Poulter shares 54-hole lead at Scottish Open
Ryan Moore among notable MCs; MDF looms
DeChambeau two back heading into the weekend
Rodgers leads JDC by two; season-low 64
Past champ Z. Johnson in the hunt; R2 67
Tway torches TPC Deere Run w/ day-low 63
McIlroy's struggles continue; MC at Scottish
Kisner (69-65); bogey-free thru 36 holes
Alt. Hadley posts -9; career-tying-low 64
Past champ Byrd pushes into the top 10
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 11
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
FSU HC Fisher calls ACC best in country
Oregon kicks WR Darren Carrington off team
Four-star OL Verdis Brown commits to FSU
Media picks Alabama as winner of SEC
Finebaum leaves L-Jax off his Heisman board
Miami DT Willis will not play CFB in 2017
Georgia lands four-star TE John FitzPatrick
Samuels: I could be like Ty Montgomery in NFL
HC Smart comps LB Smith to C.J. Mosley
Bo Scarbrough (leg) a full-go for August camp
Starting KSU LT Frantz comes out as gay
RB Chubb eyes the top-10 of the NFL Draft
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Are Spurs the new Arsenal?
Jul 15
FPL 101 - Welcome New Students
Jul 14
FPL Prices Review - Part 1
Jul 13
Stag’s Take - FPL Prices
Jul 12
The Transfer Hub-July 11
Jul 12
Impact of Lukaku and Rooney
Jul 10
Lacazette and PL Draft Fantasy
Jul 6
The Transfer Hub-July 3
Jul 3
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Monreal shines as Arsenal cruise in Sydney
Inter-est in Martial as part of Perisic deal?
Johnstone leaves United on-loan to Villa
Januzaj leaves for good on Spanish adventure
Mourinho keeps door open to Ibra staying
Pellegrino hatches plan to revitalise ShLong
Who is Brighton new-boy Markus Suttner?
Arsenal forward all set for surgery
Palace beats Stoke City to Martins Indi
Kyle Walker: the most expensive defender ever
Hector Bellerin looks like he'll be staying
Capt hoping to put his injury woes behind him
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jimbo Fisher | Center
Team:
Florida State Seminoles
Latest News
Recent News
Florida State HC Jimbo Fisher called the ACC the best conference in the country.
"I think we've established ourselves as the premier conference in college football," Fisher said at the ACC media scrum late in the week. The conference's two biggest feathers in its cap come in Clemson's national title and Louisville QB Lamar Jackson's Heisman Trophy. Fisher will have a chance to back up his words by degrees against Alabama in the season-opener about a month-and-a-half from now.
Jul 15 - 1:19 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Florida State and West Virginia will play in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic in 2020.
The Seminoles and Mountaineers are scheduled to square off in Atlanta on September 5, 2020. That game will be played in the currently-under-construction Mercedes-Benz Stadium. "Florida State is one of the top teams in the nation each year," said WVU HC Dana Holgorsen in a statement, "and it will be a challenge for us and a great way to open the season." In a small sample size, Florida State is 3-0 all-time versus West Virginia. The two teams last played in 2010.
Jan 5 - 6:08 PM
Source:
College Football Talk
Florida State signed HC Jimbo Fisher to a contract extension through the 2024 season.
In a statement, Fisher said, "I am proud to be the football coach at Florida State University, and I am happy we were able to reach a long-term contract to have our staff in place for a long time." He had been linked to LSU in coaching rumors over the past two seasons, but those rumors never translated to an actual move. During his seven seasons as Florida State's head coach, Fisher owns an impressive 77-17 record.
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 04:56:00 PM
Source:
seminoles.com
LSU beat writer Ross Dellenger reports LSU has its "sights on" FSU's Jimbo Fisher to be the school's next head coach.
Dellenger includes a few details, like a small group of decision makers have narrowed a list to around four targets, and it ends with naming Ed Orgeron as head coach. We won;t spend too much time on this, as coaching speculation lasts for weeks and usually includes very little truth, but LSU is expected to act quickly.
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 10:49:00 AM
Source:
The Advocate
FSU HC Fisher calls ACC best in country
Jul 15 - 1:19 PM
FSU, WVU set to square off in 2020 opener
Jan 5 - 6:08 PM
Seminoles award Fisher extension through 2024
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 04:56:00 PM
Dellenger: LSU has 'sights on' Jimbo Fisher
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 10:49:00 AM
More Jimbo Fisher Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
N. Saban
AL
(858)
2
W. Taggart
OR
(770)
3
A. Artis
UNC
(746)
4
B. Kelly
ND
(732)
5
B. Shoop
TEN
(726)
6
S. Darnold
USC
(674)
7
L. Jackson
LOU
(669)
8
N. Chubb
UGA
(550)
9
B. Elliott
NEB
(486)
10
B. Scarbrough
AL
(460)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Florida State Seminoles Tickets
Headlines
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Thor Nystrom wraps up his CFB fantasy rankings with the top-25 defenses -- look out for UM's Rashan Gary -- and kickers in all the land.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
»
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
»
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 11
»
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
»
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
»
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
»
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
»
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
NFL Draft Headlines
»
FSU HC Fisher calls ACC best in country
»
Oregon kicks WR Darren Carrington off team
»
Four-star OL Verdis Brown commits to FSU
»
Media picks Alabama as winner of SEC
»
Finebaum leaves L-Jax off his Heisman board
»
Miami DT Willis will not play CFB in 2017
»
Georgia lands four-star TE John FitzPatrick
»
Samuels: I could be like Ty Montgomery in NFL
»
HC Smart comps LB Smith to C.J. Mosley
»
Bo Scarbrough (leg) a full-go for August camp
»
Starting KSU LT Frantz comes out as gay
»
RB Chubb eyes the top-10 of the NFL Draft
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved