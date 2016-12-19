Jimbo Fisher | Center Team: Florida State Seminoles

Florida State HC Jimbo Fisher called the ACC the best conference in the country. "I think we've established ourselves as the premier conference in college football," Fisher said at the ACC media scrum late in the week. The conference's two biggest feathers in its cap come in Clemson's national title and Louisville QB Lamar Jackson's Heisman Trophy. Fisher will have a chance to back up his words by degrees against Alabama in the season-opener about a month-and-a-half from now. Source: ESPN.com

Florida State and West Virginia will play in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic in 2020. The Seminoles and Mountaineers are scheduled to square off in Atlanta on September 5, 2020. That game will be played in the currently-under-construction Mercedes-Benz Stadium. "Florida State is one of the top teams in the nation each year," said WVU HC Dana Holgorsen in a statement, "and it will be a challenge for us and a great way to open the season." In a small sample size, Florida State is 3-0 all-time versus West Virginia. The two teams last played in 2010. Source: College Football Talk

Florida State signed HC Jimbo Fisher to a contract extension through the 2024 season. In a statement, Fisher said, "I am proud to be the football coach at Florida State University, and I am happy we were able to reach a long-term contract to have our staff in place for a long time." He had been linked to LSU in coaching rumors over the past two seasons, but those rumors never translated to an actual move. During his seven seasons as Florida State's head coach, Fisher owns an impressive 77-17 record. Source: seminoles.com