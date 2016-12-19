Jimbo Fisher | Center

Player Page

Jimbo Fisher

Florida State Seminoles

Florida State HC Jimbo Fisher called the ACC the best conference in the country.
"I think we've established ourselves as the premier conference in college football," Fisher said at the ACC media scrum late in the week. The conference's two biggest feathers in its cap come in Clemson's national title and Louisville QB Lamar Jackson's Heisman Trophy. Fisher will have a chance to back up his words by degrees against Alabama in the season-opener about a month-and-a-half from now. Jul 15 - 1:19 PM
Source: ESPN.com
