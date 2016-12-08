Player Page

Art Briles | Center

Team: Baylor Bears

ESPN's Brett McMurphy reports that Auburn will not consider former Baylor HC Art Briles for their OC opening "because of his role at Baylor in the sexual assaults scandal."
Following OC Rhett Lashlee's defection to UConn, this would have made all sorts of sense. Briles is close with Tigers HC Gus Malzahn, and former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham transferred to Auburn in December. But Briles' name is still radioactive due to the scandal. ESPN reported that the race to replace Lashlee is "wide open" and the new offensive coordinator "will run the offense." Jan 12 - 1:16 PM
Source: ESPN
