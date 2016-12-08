Welcome,
Art Briles | Center
Team:
Baylor Bears
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Brett McMurphy reports that Auburn will not consider former Baylor HC Art Briles for their OC opening "because of his role at Baylor in the sexual assaults scandal."
Following OC Rhett Lashlee's defection to UConn, this would have made all sorts of sense. Briles is close with Tigers HC Gus Malzahn, and former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham transferred to Auburn in December. But Briles' name is still radioactive due to the scandal. ESPN reported that the race to replace Lashlee is "wide open" and the new offensive coordinator "will run the offense."
Jan 12 - 1:16 PM
Source:
ESPN
Former Baylor HC Art Briles is suing three school regents and a vice president for libel.
Per the Associated Press report, Briles is "accusing [the associated parties] of falsely stating he knew of reported assaults and alleged gang rapes by players and didn't report them." In addition, his lawsuit alleges that Baylor officials conspired to prevent him from landing another head-coaching job. The university has yet to issue comment on this lawsuit. Briles was terminated in May as part of an organizational shakeup in response to the school's sexual assault scandal.
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 06:29:00 PM
Source:
Associated Press
Former Baylor HC Art Briles told ESPN's Tom Rinaldi, "I understand I made some mistakes."
"There was some bad things that went on under my watch [in terms of sexual assault cases by football players]. I was the captain of this ship. The captain of the ship goes down with it," Briles said. Baylor announced their intent to terminate him near the end of May. In early August, Briles told reporters that he would like to coach next season and that his search will begin in earnest come November and December.
Thu, Sep 8, 2016 12:28:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Speaking with the media for the first time since his termination at the end of May, former Baylor HC Art Briles indicated that he plans on looking for a new coaching opportunity in late autumn.
"I hope November, December, that’s the plan," Briles said while attending a Dallas Cowboys practice. "Unfortunately some job will come open. I’ve never rooted against anybody or any team, but that’s the nature of the business, so we’ll see what happens then." He also explained that he felt "dumbfounded" by his late-May termination before adding that "[r]eality is reality and so what I've got to do is redefine myself and start a new chapter. And that's what I'm doing." Unless this summer's wildfire at Baylor tarnished his brand beyond repair -- there is no evidence that this is the case -- he figures to be about as hot of a coaching commodity as there is when the fall carousel commences to spin.
Wed, Aug 10, 2016 12:36:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Auburn won't consider Briles for OC job
Jan 12 - 1:16 PM
Art Briles sues Baylor officials for libel
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 06:29:00 PM
Art Briles admits to 'mistakes' in interview
Thu, Sep 8, 2016 12:28:00 PM
Art Briles to search for new job in late fall
Wed, Aug 10, 2016 12:36:00 PM
More Art Briles Player News
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
Josh Norris offers his first attempt at predicting the first 32 picks in April's 2017 NFL Draft.
