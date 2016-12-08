Art Briles | Center Team: Baylor Bears

ESPN's Brett McMurphy reports that Auburn will not consider former Baylor HC Art Briles for their OC opening "because of his role at Baylor in the sexual assaults scandal." Following OC Rhett Lashlee's defection to UConn, this would have made all sorts of sense. Briles is close with Tigers HC Gus Malzahn, and former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham transferred to Auburn in December. But Briles' name is still radioactive due to the scandal. ESPN reported that the race to replace Lashlee is "wide open" and the new offensive coordinator "will run the offense." Source: ESPN

Former Baylor HC Art Briles is suing three school regents and a vice president for libel. Per the Associated Press report, Briles is "accusing [the associated parties] of falsely stating he knew of reported assaults and alleged gang rapes by players and didn't report them." In addition, his lawsuit alleges that Baylor officials conspired to prevent him from landing another head-coaching job. The university has yet to issue comment on this lawsuit. Briles was terminated in May as part of an organizational shakeup in response to the school's sexual assault scandal. Source: Associated Press

Former Baylor HC Art Briles told ESPN's Tom Rinaldi, "I understand I made some mistakes." "There was some bad things that went on under my watch [in terms of sexual assault cases by football players]. I was the captain of this ship. The captain of the ship goes down with it," Briles said. Baylor announced their intent to terminate him near the end of May. In early August, Briles told reporters that he would like to coach next season and that his search will begin in earnest come November and December. Source: ESPN.com