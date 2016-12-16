Dave Clawson | Center Team: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest HC Dave Clawson has been awarded an eight-year contract extension. Wake has been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the past month due to the shady doings of former announcer Tommy Elrod, but Clawson and company fought through that smoke to secure a Military Bowl victory against Temple last week. "The progress shown throughout the program, both on and off the field over the last three years, has been the type of progress we envisioned when Dave came on board," said AD Ron Wellman. Wake Forest went a combined 6-18 during Clawson's first two seasons at the helm, but came out firing with a 7-6 campaign in 2016. His extension will run through the 2024 season. Source: ACC Sports

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson says his staff was forced to make significant adjustments to the gameplan prior to the 44-12 loss to Louisville in November. Disgraced former coach and radio announcer Tommy Elrod provided multiple opponents, including the Cardinals, with game-plan information from 2014 until he was recently fired. "We knew we had been compromised, and as a result, a lot of those things that we had prepared we couldn't run because we knew they had it," Clawson said. The coach went on to say that his players were frustrated that the gameplan was scrapped after they'd worked on it all week. "They wanted to know, 'Why did we work on all these things? ... Why did we practice these things all week and then not use them?'" Clawson said. "They were upset that they felt we did not give them the best opportunity to win the game, and we had a team meeting and said, 'Hey, listen guys, something was compromised. We're not sure how,' and at that point it triggered an investigation." So far, Louisville and Virginia Tech have acknowledged receiving information from Elrod. Source: ESPN

Wake Forest is investigating whether game-plan data was either leaked to or stolen by Louisville prior to last Saturday's loss. USA Today's Dan Wolken wrote that per his source, "Wake Forest football staff members discovered materials left behind by Louisville last Saturday that showed the Cardinals were prepared for plays the Demon Deacons had not run before, raising suspicions of a security breach." Wake HC Dave Clawson acknowledged on Wednesday that there was a situation, one which he broached with athletic director Ron Wellman. Louisville largely struggled against the Demon Deacons through the first three quarters of Saturday's contest before burying them with a huge fourth quarter and ultimate 44-12 win. Source: USA Today