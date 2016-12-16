Player Page

Dave Clawson | Center

Team: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Latest News

Recent News

Wake Forest HC Dave Clawson has been awarded an eight-year contract extension.
Wake has been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the past month due to the shady doings of former announcer Tommy Elrod, but Clawson and company fought through that smoke to secure a Military Bowl victory against Temple last week. "The progress shown throughout the program, both on and off the field over the last three years, has been the type of progress we envisioned when Dave came on board," said AD Ron Wellman. Wake Forest went a combined 6-18 during Clawson's first two seasons at the helm, but came out firing with a 7-6 campaign in 2016. His extension will run through the 2024 season. Jan 3 - 4:42 PM
Source: ACC Sports
More Dave Clawson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 