Wake HC Clawson receives eight-year extension
Buckeyes reportedly tab Kevin Wilson as OC
Derek Barnett announces entry into NFL Draft
Budda Baker among four Huskies off to draft
Ohio State CB Conley joins 2017 draft class
Report: Tennessee OC DeBord to join Indiana
Report: Texas to hire OSU's Tim Beck as OC
Badgers LB T.J. Watt follows brothers to NFL
Oklahoma RB Perine declares for the NFL draft
Patrick Mahomes joins growing 2017 QB class
Pauline expects Vea to return to Washington
Mahomes to announce draft intentions Tuesday
Dave Clawson | Center
Team:
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Latest News
Recent News
Wake Forest HC Dave Clawson has been awarded an eight-year contract extension.
Wake has been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the past month due to the shady doings of former announcer Tommy Elrod, but Clawson and company fought through that smoke to secure a Military Bowl victory against Temple last week. "The progress shown throughout the program, both on and off the field over the last three years, has been the type of progress we envisioned when Dave came on board," said AD Ron Wellman. Wake Forest went a combined 6-18 during Clawson's first two seasons at the helm, but came out firing with a 7-6 campaign in 2016. His extension will run through the 2024 season.
Jan 3 - 4:42 PM
Source:
ACC Sports
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson says his staff was forced to make significant adjustments to the gameplan prior to the 44-12 loss to Louisville in November.
Disgraced former coach and radio announcer Tommy Elrod provided multiple opponents, including the Cardinals, with game-plan information from 2014 until he was recently fired. "We knew we had been compromised, and as a result, a lot of those things that we had prepared we couldn't run because we knew they had it," Clawson said. The coach went on to say that his players were frustrated that the gameplan was scrapped after they'd worked on it all week. "They wanted to know, 'Why did we work on all these things? ... Why did we practice these things all week and then not use them?'" Clawson said. "They were upset that they felt we did not give them the best opportunity to win the game, and we had a team meeting and said, 'Hey, listen guys, something was compromised. We're not sure how,' and at that point it triggered an investigation." So far, Louisville and Virginia Tech have acknowledged receiving information from Elrod.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 01:31:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
Wake Forest is investigating whether game-plan data was either leaked to or stolen by Louisville prior to last Saturday's loss.
USA Today's Dan Wolken wrote that per his source, "Wake Forest football staff members discovered materials left behind by Louisville last Saturday that showed the Cardinals were prepared for plays the Demon Deacons had not run before, raising suspicions of a security breach." Wake HC Dave Clawson acknowledged on Wednesday that there was a situation, one which he broached with athletic director Ron Wellman. Louisville largely struggled against the Demon Deacons through the first three quarters of Saturday's contest before burying them with a huge fourth quarter and ultimate 44-12 win.
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 01:36:00 PM
Source:
USA Today
Bowling Green coach Dave Clawson has agreed to become the next head coach at Wake Forest, according to Sports Illustrated.
Clawson was interviewed on Sunday and offered the job 24 hours later. He steps in for Jim Grobe, who resigned after five consecutive losing seasons. Clawson was attractive to the Demon Deacons because he turned around academically-oriented programs at Fordham and Richmond. Clawson's Falcons are 10-3 heading into bowl season.
Mon, Dec 9, 2013 09:51:00 PM
Source:
SportsIllustrated.com
Wake HC Clawson receives eight-year extension
Jan 3 - 4:42 PM
WakeyLeaks: WF changed gameplan vs. Cards
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 01:31:00 PM
Espionage? Wake investigates Louisville
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 01:36:00 PM
Report: BG's Clawson headed to Wake Forest
Mon, Dec 9, 2013 09:51:00 PM
More Dave Clawson Player News
