Bob Diaco | Center

Team: Connecticut Huskies
Age / DOB:  (43) / 2/19/1973

Recent News

UConn fired head coach Bob Diaco after three seasons.
We will miss Bob Diaco's incoherent press conferences more than you know. Over three seasons as head coach, Diaco led the Huskies to an 11-26 record, including 3-9 this year. He received a two year contract extension this past spring, which was supposed to keep him at UConn until 2020. He previously coached at Notre Dame as the school's defensive coordinator. Dec 26 - 10:38 AM
Source: Jeff Jacobs on Twitter
