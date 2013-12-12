Bob Diaco | Center Team: Connecticut Huskies Age / DOB: (43) / 2/19/1973

Latest News Recent News

UConn fired head coach Bob Diaco after three seasons. We will miss Bob Diaco's incoherent press conferences more than you know. Over three seasons as head coach, Diaco led the Huskies to an 11-26 record, including 3-9 this year. He received a two year contract extension this past spring, which was supposed to keep him at UConn until 2020. He previously coached at Notre Dame as the school's defensive coordinator. Source: Jeff Jacobs on Twitter

UConn and HC Bob Diaco agreed to a two-year contract extension. Though Diaco is only 8-17 across two seasons, he led the Huskies to a respectable 6-7 showing and a St. Pete Bowl appearance last season. Diaco, a former Notre Dame defensive coordinator, is now under contract through 2020. Source: Hartford Courant