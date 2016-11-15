Butch Davis | Center Team: Florida Intl Golden Panthers Age / DOB: (65) / 11/17/1951

The Alcorn State-FIU game has been moved to Birmingham, Alabama. The game will kick at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Originally, the game was to be played Saturday night in Miami, but plans have since changed because of the anticipated impact of Hurricane Irma. Source: Brett McMurphy on Twitter

FIU hired former Miami HC Butch Davis to serve in their vacant head coaching role. Davis, 64, draws a five-year contract, here. Said AD Pete Garcia, "To say we are excited to have Butch Davis as our head coach at FIU is an understatement. There is no doubt that he will take FIU football to new heights." Davis has taken to work as an ESPN analyst since being fired by North Carolina over the summer of 2012. He replaces Ron Turner at Florida International. Turner was canned after starting the 2016 campaign with an 0-4 record. Source: Miami Herald

Miami considers Butch Davis to be a "fallback candidate" for the school's head coaching job, according to Bruce Feldman. Davis has made his intentions known that he wants the Miami job, and obviously he has a history with the program after coaching there from 1995 to 2000. "Davis does have some support from a couple of key money people inside UM, the source says, but there is some resistance to him from other corners of UM," Feldman writes. Davis was involved in an NCAA investigation during his time at UNC, but was not found to be a feature part of that mess. Source: Fox Sports