Player Page

Butch Davis | Center

Team: Florida Intl Golden Panthers
Age / DOB:  (65) / 11/17/1951

Latest News

Recent News

The Alcorn State-FIU game has been moved to Birmingham, Alabama.
The game will kick at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Originally, the game was to be played Saturday night in Miami, but plans have since changed because of the anticipated impact of Hurricane Irma. Sep 6 - 4:58 PM
Source: Brett McMurphy on Twitter
More Butch Davis Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 