Bryan Stork | Center Team: Southern Miss Golden Eagles Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 300

Southern Miss hired former Florida State C Bryan Stork as a grad assistant coaching offensive line. In 2015, Stork became only the fifth player to win a college football national championship one year (with the Seminoles) and a Super Bowl (with the New England Patriots) the next. Stork ended up winning two ACC championships at Florida State before being snagged by the Pats in Round 4 of the 2014 draft. He retired from the NFL in March citing multiple concussions. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Patriots selected FSU C Bryan Stork with the No. 105 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. Stork (6-foot-3 5/8, 315) earned the 2013 Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center, snapping to Heisman winner Jameis Winston. Stork made 40 starts, playing center as a junior and senior after dabbling at guard early in his career. Despite a decorated college resume, Stork lacks ideal NFL traits. Short arms (32 1/4") limit his versatility, and Stork is a sub-par athlete (5.44 forty, 8-foot-1 broad jump). Stork will have to show NFL coaches he can fill in at guard to carve out an extended career.

Senior Bowl Executive Director Phil Savage was pleasantly surprised by the play of Florida State redshirt senior center Bryan Stork at the exhibition. "He was working through some physical ailments coming off the BCS title game, but showed extreme toughness, very good technique, hands were on the inside, enough agility to maneuver and work the pocket from that center spot," Savage said. Stork won the 2013 Rimington Trophy given to the nation's best center. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder, who snapped the ball to Heisman winner QB Jameis Winston, led an offensive line that blocked for one of the nation's best offenses. "I think he emerges... as a player who has some momentum heading into the combine," Savage said. Source: YouTube.com