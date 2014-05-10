Player Page

Bryan Stork | Center

Team: Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 300

Southern Miss hired former Florida State C Bryan Stork as a grad assistant coaching offensive line.
In 2015, Stork became only the fifth player to win a college football national championship one year (with the Seminoles) and a Super Bowl (with the New England Patriots) the next. Stork ended up winning two ACC championships at Florida State before being snagged by the Pats in Round 4 of the 2014 draft. He retired from the NFL in March citing multiple concussions. May 21 - 12:48 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
