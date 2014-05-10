Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Bryan Stork | Center
Team:
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 300
Latest News
Recent News
Southern Miss hired former Florida State C Bryan Stork as a grad assistant coaching offensive line.
In 2015, Stork became only the fifth player to win a college football national championship one year (with the Seminoles) and a Super Bowl (with the New England Patriots) the next. Stork ended up winning two ACC championships at Florida State before being snagged by the Pats in Round 4 of the 2014 draft. He retired from the NFL in March citing multiple concussions.
May 21 - 12:48 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Patriots selected FSU C Bryan Stork with the No. 105 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.
Stork (6-foot-3 5/8, 315) earned the 2013 Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center, snapping to Heisman winner Jameis Winston. Stork made 40 starts, playing center as a junior and senior after dabbling at guard early in his career. Despite a decorated college resume, Stork lacks ideal NFL traits. Short arms (32 1/4") limit his versatility, and Stork is a sub-par athlete (5.44 forty, 8-foot-1 broad jump). Stork will have to show NFL coaches he can fill in at guard to carve out an extended career.
Sat, May 10, 2014 12:30:00 PM
Senior Bowl Executive Director Phil Savage was pleasantly surprised by the play of Florida State redshirt senior center Bryan Stork at the exhibition.
"He was working through some physical ailments coming off the BCS title game, but showed extreme toughness, very good technique, hands were on the inside, enough agility to maneuver and work the pocket from that center spot," Savage said. Stork won the 2013 Rimington Trophy given to the nation's best center. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder, who snapped the ball to Heisman winner QB Jameis Winston, led an offensive line that blocked for one of the nation's best offenses. "I think he emerges... as a player who has some momentum heading into the combine," Savage said.
Tue, Feb 4, 2014 11:01:00 PM
Source:
YouTube.com
Florida State redshirt senior center Bryan Stork won the 2013 Rimington Trophy given to the nation's best center.
The veteran Stork has made 39 career starts for the Seminoles. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder, who snapped the ball to Heisman favorite QB Jameis Winston, led an offensive line that blocked for the nation's sixth-best offense in yards per game (529.4). Stork was one of five semifinalists for the Outland Trophy.
Thu, Dec 12, 2013 09:35:00 PM
Source:
seminoles.com
Former FSU C Stork joins USM's coaching staff
May 21 - 12:48 PM
Bryan Stork selected 105th overall
Sat, May 10, 2014 12:30:00 PM
Savage: Stork biggest surprise of Senior Bowl
Tue, Feb 4, 2014 11:01:00 PM
Stork wins Rimington Trophy as best center
Thu, Dec 12, 2013 09:35:00 PM
More Bryan Stork Player News
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Josh Norris shares the most important conclusions from each NFC West draft class and talks with David Neumann about John Lynch's first draft as GM.
