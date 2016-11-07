Chip Kelly | Center Team: Oregon Ducks

Appearing on the Setting the Edge podcast, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Chip Kelly landing at Alabama as OC is "possible, but I'm not sure it is likely." Rapoport brought up "reclamation projects" Nick Saban has taken, including Steve Sarkisian and Lane Kiffin. The reporter adds some close to Kelly want him to take the year off. Kelly's name was linked to the Falcons' offensive coordinator spot, which was filled by Sarkisian, and then later linked to Alabama's opening. However, it sounds unlikely. Source: Setting the Edge Podcast

Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reports a "hunch" that former San Francisco 49ers and Oregon Ducks HC Chip Kelly "wouldn't take Cal." The Golden Bears could procure Kelly at an enormous financial discount because of what the Eagles and 49ers owe him, but Feldman doesn't think the former Oregon coach will go along with the plan. "If he opts to stay out for the 2017 season, Kelly's going to have many options and that will include at schools much more committed to football than this one," Feldman wrote. Source: Fox Sports

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that San Francisco 49ers HC Chip Kelly has shown no indication that he is considering a return to the college ranks. Schefter relays that "[c]olleges that privately have made overtures to Kelly’s representatives have been told in no uncertain terms that Kelly is not interested in going back to school." The 49er's currently sit at 1-7, but at least for the time being, it looks like Chip will be weathering the storm. Source: ESPN.com