Chip Kelly | Center

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Former Giants reliever Javier Lopez retires
Angels add RHP Yusmeiro Petit on minors deal
Royals finalize contract with Jason Hammel
Bailey sidelined 4-6 wks after elbow surgery
Red Sox sign Quentin to minor league deal
Twins sign Craig Breslow to minors contract
Report: Napoli getting 1 year, $8.5M from TEX
Twins agree to minors deal with Drew Stubbs
Diamondbacks, Descalso ink one-year deal
Nationals acquire lefty Enny Romero from TB
Rays re-sign LoMo to one-year, $2.5M pact
Gary Sanchez will not play for D.R. in WBC
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Giants do extension with DC Steve Spagnuolo
Eagles dump CB Leodis McKelvin, pocket $3.2M
Jay Cutler has history with Jets new QB coach
Report: Kyle Shanahan not planning to hire OC
Packers release CB Sam Shields, saving $9M
Falcons fire DC Smith, DL coach Bryan Cox
Le'Veon seeking 3rd opinion on groin surgery
Eagles want LT Jason Peters to take pay cut
Browns cut free agent bust Tramon Williams
McCown released, plans to continue playing
Mike Kafka joining Chiefs' coaching staff
Joseph: We're committed to Lynch, Siemian
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Aaron Gordon (foot) listed as day-to-day
Born Ready: Lance Stephenson active vs. TOR
Markieff Morris (calf) out; Oubre starting
Dion Waiters (ankle) will not play vs. Bucks
Tyreke Evans (ankle) out Wednesday vs. Utah
Joakim Noah out for Wednesday, likely out Fri
Confirmed: Myles Turner (illness) will start
Evan Turner (hand) expected to miss 5-6 weeks
Henderson starting, Stauskas to the bench
Dwyane Wade (illness) a game-time call vs. GS
Vince Carter (rest) will not play vs. Suns
Klay Thompson (personal) will play Wednesday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) will travel with team
Darcy Kuemper to start Wednesday vs. Chicago
Martin Havlat announces his retirement
Capitals set franchise record with 10th SO
Viktor Arvidsson scores 1G, 1A in W over VAN
Ondrej Pavelec injured in loss to Minnesota
Calvin Pickard blanks Habs for 2nd season SO
Mikko Rantanen scores 1st career hat trick
Jason Pominville nets 4 pts in win over WPG
Ben Bishop collects first shutout of 2016-17
Nikita Kucherov picks up 2G in win over LAK
Brandon Dubinsky scores 1G, 2A in OT win
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
NASCAR initiates new damaged car policy
2016 segmentation?: Kevin Harvick 2nd
Brad Keselowski 2nd-best at Pocono
2016 segmentation?: Kyle Busch third
Joey Logano 2nd-best at Phoenix
Derrike Cope returns to Cup series
Rhodes full-time in XFINITY Series in 2017
Smithley in JDM's No. 0 Camaro in 2017
Chastain back with JD Motorsports in 2017
Chris Eggleston back to contend for 2nd title
Ben Kennedy to share RCR's No. 2 Chevy Camaro
Watkins Glen segments revealed
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Beljan WDs from Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Vaughn Taylor returns for AT&T Pro-Am defense
Reifers backs out of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Els OUT; Hoge IN at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Coletta set for PGA TOUR debut @ Pebble Beach
Two-time Malaysian winner Westwood returns
Schwartzel dusting off cobwebs for Maybank
Patrick Cantlay returns from 816-day hiatus
Fraser with low key prep for Maybank defense
Simpson closes with 64; loses 4-hole playoff
Matsuyama wins back-to-back playoffs at WMPO
Spaun career-best T4; back-to-back top 10s
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
RapSheet: Chip to Bama possible, not likely
Kenny Hill led FBS with 38 dropped passes
Ex-Mizzou sack maestro Brady transfers to MTS
Big 12 to withhold 25% of Baylor's revenue
49ers to use a 'competitive/toughness grade'
Reuter: OL Dion Dawkins is a 1st round talent
Report: LSU swipes USC RB coach Robinson
Four-star 2018 ATH Woodbey commits to OSU
SBN: Saban, Sark's relationship deteriorated
Army fines Bateman for Wakeyleaks involvement
Schultz: Sarkisian to be Falcons next OC
Jarrad Davis will sit out NFL Combine drills
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
No short-cuts on the road to recovery
Pickford faces a battle to regain No.1 spot
LFC hope Lovren knee injury is not serious
Watford midfielder ruled out for ROS
Aguero unsure over Manchester City future
Caballero ready for goalkeeper battle
Pantilimon progressing nicely from injury
Amartey available for FA Cup replay
FA Cup too soon for Slimani and Ulloa
Fraser thanks Howe for helping him mature
Howe defiant that the Cherries will improve
Saints seek Caceres to cover VVD's injury
Player Page
Chip Kelly | Center
Team:
Oregon Ducks
Latest News
Recent News
Appearing on the Setting the Edge podcast, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Chip Kelly landing at Alabama as OC is "possible, but I'm not sure it is likely."
Rapoport brought up "reclamation projects" Nick Saban has taken, including Steve Sarkisian and Lane Kiffin. The reporter adds some close to Kelly want him to take the year off. Kelly's name was linked to the Falcons' offensive coordinator spot, which was filled by Sarkisian, and then later linked to Alabama's opening. However, it sounds unlikely.
Feb 8 - 6:35 PM
Source:
Setting the Edge Podcast
Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reports a "hunch" that former San Francisco 49ers and Oregon Ducks HC Chip Kelly "wouldn't take Cal."
The Golden Bears could procure Kelly at an enormous financial discount because of what the Eagles and 49ers owe him, but Feldman doesn't think the former Oregon coach will go along with the plan. "If he opts to stay out for the 2017 season, Kelly's going to have many options and that will include at schools much more committed to football than this one," Feldman wrote.
Jan 9 - 1:06 PM
Source:
Fox Sports
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that San Francisco 49ers HC Chip Kelly has shown no indication that he is considering a return to the college ranks.
Schefter relays that "[c]olleges that privately have made overtures to Kelly’s representatives have been told in no uncertain terms that Kelly is not interested in going back to school." The 49er's currently sit at 1-7, but at least for the time being, it looks like Chip will be weathering the storm.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 01:52:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Philadelphia Eagles HC Chip Kelly indicated that USC has yet to contact him about their open coaching position.
Kelly's name was immediately thrown into the rumor mill following Monday's dismissal of Steve Sarkisian, but the former Oregon coach has vocally attempted to quash rumors. Said Kelly, "A friend of mine is Steve Sarkisian, who is dealing with a big issue right now. I wish him the best. That's how I look at that situation." He also said that he hopes his NFL coaching career trends like that of former Boston College and current New York Giants' HC Tom Coughlin. Coughlin's spent the last 18 years in the NFL.
Thu, Oct 15, 2015 05:33:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
RapSheet: Chip to Bama possible, not likely
Feb 8 - 6:35 PM
Feldman doesn't think Chip wants Cal HC job
Jan 9 - 1:06 PM
Report: Chip Kelly not eyeing a CFB return
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 01:52:00 PM
USC has yet to ask about Eagles' Kelly
Thu, Oct 15, 2015 05:33:00 PM
More Chip Kelly Player News
