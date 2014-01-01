Welcome,
Raekwon McMillan | Linebacker
Team:
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 240
Latest News
Recent News
Walter Football's Charlie Campbell reports that "multiple teams" have given Ohio State junior OLB Raekwon McMillan third-round draft grades.
Campbell hears that teams are questioning McMillan's ability in coverage, to the point where "many teams [are] projecting him as coming off the field in nickel situations." The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder has registered 87 tackles (5.0 for loss) and a sack, five passes defended and two forced fumbles in 12 games this season. Campbell's sources are flying directly in the face of Draft Insider's Tony Pauline's assessment, as Pauline wrote at the beginning of December that "the junior linebacker is the real deal" and that he is "set to be the next Buckeye defender to land in round one."
Dec 22 - 1:16 PM
Source:
Walter Football
Ohio State junior OLB Raekwon McMillan "is set to be the next Buckeye defender to land in round one," writes TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline.
"Though I don’t grade McMillan as highly as former teammate Darron Lee at equal points in their careers there’s no denying the junior linebacker is the real deal," Pauline wrote. "He needs a little polish on his game and must improve his coverage skills but McMillan is set to be the next Buckeye defender to land in round one." McMillan dominated against Michigan last weekend, finishing with 16 tackles.
Dec 2 - 3:41 PM
Source:
TFY Draft Insider
Ohio State junior OLB Raekwon McMillan has missed a mere 18 tackles on 198 attempts over the last three years.
"He's one of Ohio State's best run defenders, as he works well downhill and, most importantly, he completes the play when he gets there," wrote Steve Palazzolo, adding that McMillan "annually ranks among the top tacklers in the nation." The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder recorded 119 tackles last year.
Oct 14 - 7:12 PM
Source:
ESPN
Ohio State junior OLB Raekwon McMillan hinted that he might be used more as a pass-rusher in 2016.
McMillan had 1.5 sacks last season and has notched just 4.0 for his career, but because the Buckeyes lost the likes of Joey Bosa, Darron Lee and Joshua Perry, they could have the need to utilize the 6-foot-2, 240-pounder in a more quarterback-wrecking capacity. On the whole, McMillan finished the 2015 campaign having recorded a stellar 119 tackles (4.0 for loss). Should he declare for the draft in January, he possesses first-round potential.
Jul 26 - 3:46 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Report: McMillan drawing third-round grades
Dec 22 - 1:16 PM
OLB McMillan looking like a 1st-rounder
Dec 2 - 3:41 PM
McMillan seen as CFB's best overall tackler
Oct 14 - 7:12 PM
McMillian could be utilized more in pass-rush
Jul 26 - 3:46 PM
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Fournette
LSU
(883)
2
J. Mixon
OK
(870)
3
C. McCaffrey
STA
(700)
4
G. Ward Jr.
HOU
(608)
5
D. Pumphrey
SDS
(567)
6
M. Cox
APS
(535)
7
S. Noil
TAM
(481)
8
D. Evans
TLS
(465)
9
A. Staggers
SMI
(461)
10
B. Petrino
LOU
(433)
Headlines
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Western Kentucky and Memphis are set to square off in a potential offensive fireworks show, with WKU favored by 5.5 points.
