Raekwon McMillan | Linebacker Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 240

Latest News Recent News

Walter Football's Charlie Campbell reports that "multiple teams" have given Ohio State junior OLB Raekwon McMillan third-round draft grades. Campbell hears that teams are questioning McMillan's ability in coverage, to the point where "many teams [are] projecting him as coming off the field in nickel situations." The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder has registered 87 tackles (5.0 for loss) and a sack, five passes defended and two forced fumbles in 12 games this season. Campbell's sources are flying directly in the face of Draft Insider's Tony Pauline's assessment, as Pauline wrote at the beginning of December that "the junior linebacker is the real deal" and that he is "set to be the next Buckeye defender to land in round one." Source: Walter Football

Ohio State junior OLB Raekwon McMillan "is set to be the next Buckeye defender to land in round one," writes TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline. "Though I don’t grade McMillan as highly as former teammate Darron Lee at equal points in their careers there’s no denying the junior linebacker is the real deal," Pauline wrote. "He needs a little polish on his game and must improve his coverage skills but McMillan is set to be the next Buckeye defender to land in round one." McMillan dominated against Michigan last weekend, finishing with 16 tackles. Source: TFY Draft Insider

Ohio State junior OLB Raekwon McMillan has missed a mere 18 tackles on 198 attempts over the last three years. "He's one of Ohio State's best run defenders, as he works well downhill and, most importantly, he completes the play when he gets there," wrote Steve Palazzolo, adding that McMillan "annually ranks among the top tacklers in the nation." The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder recorded 119 tackles last year. Source: ESPN