Raekwon McMillan | Linebacker

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 240

Walter Football's Charlie Campbell reports that "multiple teams" have given Ohio State junior OLB Raekwon McMillan third-round draft grades.
Campbell hears that teams are questioning McMillan's ability in coverage, to the point where "many teams [are] projecting him as coming off the field in nickel situations." The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder has registered 87 tackles (5.0 for loss) and a sack, five passes defended and two forced fumbles in 12 games this season. Campbell's sources are flying directly in the face of Draft Insider's Tony Pauline's assessment, as Pauline wrote at the beginning of December that "the junior linebacker is the real deal" and that he is "set to be the next Buckeye defender to land in round one." Dec 22 - 1:16 PM
Source: Walter Football
