Jake Spavital | Center Team: California Golden Bears Age / DOB: (31) / 5/1/1985

Latest News Recent News

Cal named OC and QB coach Jake Spavital as interim coach. Spavital is also a candidate to replace former HC Sonny Dykes -- fired as head football coach Sunday -- on a permanent basis. The 31-year-old may not yet be ready for a Power 5 job, but he's one of the sport's top assistant coaching prospects. Source: ESPN

FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman reports that Cal will hire former Texas A&M OC Jake Spavital. Cal's looking to replace Tony Franklin, who (in something of a surprise move) took the OC gig at Middle Tennessee earlier this month. As for Spavital, the three-year Aggies coordinator exited stage left in early January, after A&M and the 30-year-old "mutually decided to part ways." The Aggies struggled/fell apart at times last season, but we'll withhold judgment on the hire for the time being. He's entering an uncertain offensive situation, with Jared Goff heading to the NFL. As Feldman notes, the Golden Bears also have to replace their six leading receivers. Source: FOX Sports

Texas A&M and OC Jake Spavital have "mutually decided to part ways." In a released statement, HC Kevin Sumlin said, "I want to thank Jake for his time here, and for his important role in our program. He is a bright, young coach with a tremendous future in coaching, and we wish him all of the best in his career." Texas A&M's still reeling after the transfers of Kyler Murray and Kyle Allen, and it looks as though they're opting for a completely fresh start on offense. Given that Sumlin's job may well be on the line next season, it's not a huge surprise that he's looking for a change. Stay tuned to see if Spavital lands on his feet in another coordinating role in the coming days. Source: CBS Sports