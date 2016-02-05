Player Page

Jake Spavital | Center

Team: California Golden Bears
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/1/1985

Latest News

Recent News

Cal named OC and QB coach Jake Spavital as interim coach.
Spavital is also a candidate to replace former HC Sonny Dykes -- fired as head football coach Sunday -- on a permanent basis. The 31-year-old may not yet be ready for a Power 5 job, but he's one of the sport's top assistant coaching prospects. Jan 8 - 3:33 PM
Source: ESPN
More Jake Spavital Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 