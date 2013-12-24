Jeff Monken | Center

Both the Red Sox and Yankees are vying to host future contests between Army and Navy.

Fitting story as spring training gets underway. The Sox and Yanks have both submitted bids to host the longstanding rivalry (which dates back to 1890) in 2018. The Baltimore Sun additionally passes along that the Patriots, Redskins, Ravens and Giants are also in consideration for future hosting duties. To date, Philadelphia has hosted 88 of 118 meetings between the two teams. They will make it 89 of 119 this coming season. Army had been on a 14-game losing streak in the series until they finally snapped that dud streak this past December.