Shane Morris | Quarterback

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/4/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 204

Michigan graduate QB Shane Morris will transfer.
ESPN's Tom VanHaaren reported as much near the beginning of December, with Morris making his intentions public via a Twitter post on Monday. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2017. He will have one year of eligibility remaining once he joins his next (yet unknown) program. The 6-foot-3, 204-pounder attempted five passes this season. He had a shot at winning the starting quarterback gig with the Wolverines in HC Jim Harbaugh's first season at the helm of the ship in 2015, but that ultimately went to Jake Rudock. Both Wilton Speight and John O'Korn beat him out on the depth chart this past season. Jan 2 - 4:03 PM
Source: Shane Morris on Twitter
