Shane Morris | Quarterback Team: Michigan Wolverines Age / DOB: (22) / 8/4/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 204

Michigan graduate QB Shane Morris will transfer. ESPN's Tom VanHaaren reported as much near the beginning of December, with Morris making his intentions public via a Twitter post on Monday. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2017. He will have one year of eligibility remaining once he joins his next (yet unknown) program. The 6-foot-3, 204-pounder attempted five passes this season. He had a shot at winning the starting quarterback gig with the Wolverines in HC Jim Harbaugh's first season at the helm of the ship in 2015, but that ultimately went to Jake Rudock. Both Wilton Speight and John O'Korn beat him out on the depth chart this past season. Source: Shane Morris on Twitter

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren reports that Michigan senior QB Shane Morris will seek a transfer. Should VanHaaren's report come to pass, Morris will be eligible to play immediately in 2017 as a graduate transfer. Morris believed that he had an inside track to become Michigan's starting quarterback in the summer of 2015, but Iowa transfer Jake Rudock ultimately won that job. The current season hasn't been much kinder to the 6-foot-3, 204-pound Morris, who has attempted all of five passes this time around while ceding way to Wilton Speight and (to a much lesser degree) John O'Korn. It is not yet known which schools are in the transfer conversation here. Source: ESPN.com

Michigan OC Tim Drevno indicated that the team is not close to deciding on a starting quarterback for the 2016 season. No surprise that the Wolverines are taking their sweet time to evaluate their options, as graduate QB Jake Rudock took almost all of the starting snaps in 2015. He's out of the picture now, leaving the job open for one of junior QB Shane Morris, sophomore QB Wilton Speight and junior QB transfer from Houston John O'Korn. All three have split reps evenly in spring practice through three sessions. Said Drevno, "We'll see as it goes," before adding, "It’s really a feel deal as coaches, and as you watch film, you get more comfortable with guys and you progress in one way." For what it's worth, the 6-foot-3, 204-pound Morris was actually considered a front-runner to start over Rudock last summer until the latter made a strong push in August camp. Source: ESPN.com