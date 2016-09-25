Player Page

Brian VanGorder | Center

Team: Oklahoma State Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (57) / 4/17/1959

Latest News

Recent News

The Tulsa World's Bill Heistan reports that former Notre Dame DC Brian VanGorder has been hired by Oklahoma State to serve in the role of defensive analyst.
Notre Dame has gone through a massive staff overhaul under HC Brian Kelly since the start of the 2016 season. While many of those coaching moves were made in the offseason, VanGorder wasn't so lucky. After the Irish limped out to a 1-3 start in which they coughed up 134 total points, VanGorder was canned. He finished out the campaign as a defensive analyst at Georgia. The fall from Notre Dame defensive coordinator to Oklahoma State defensive analyst is a pretty massive one, but Stillwater could serve as a nice landing spot in which VanGorder can recuperate from his traumatically truncated 2016. Feb 25 - 1:40 PM
Source: Tulsa World
More Brian VanGorder Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 