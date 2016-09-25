Brian VanGorder | Center Team: Oklahoma State Cowboys Age / DOB: (57) / 4/17/1959

The Tulsa World's Bill Heistan reports that former Notre Dame DC Brian VanGorder has been hired by Oklahoma State to serve in the role of defensive analyst. Notre Dame has gone through a massive staff overhaul under HC Brian Kelly since the start of the 2016 season. While many of those coaching moves were made in the offseason, VanGorder wasn't so lucky. After the Irish limped out to a 1-3 start in which they coughed up 134 total points, VanGorder was canned. He finished out the campaign as a defensive analyst at Georgia. The fall from Notre Dame defensive coordinator to Oklahoma State defensive analyst is a pretty massive one, but Stillwater could serve as a nice landing spot in which VanGorder can recuperate from his traumatically truncated 2016. Source: Tulsa World

Notre Dame fired DC Brian VanGorder. After last weekend's loss to Michigan State, HC Brian Kelly said that the notion of firing VanGorder was "not even part of the conversation." How things change in the course of seven days. Duke defeated Notre Dame 38-35 on Saturday, winning as a three-touchdown underdog. That was the final straw. Through four games with VanGorder vaguely guiding the ship, Notre Dame had surrendered 134 points. "I have the utmost respect for Brian as both a person and football coach," said Kelly, "but our defense simply isn't where it should be and I believe this change is necessary for the best interest of our program and our student-athletes." Defensive analyst Greg Hudson will take over as defensive coordinator moving forward. Source: Chicago Tribune

Notre Dame HC Brian Kelly gave a vote of confidence to DC Brian VanGorder. Kelly said that firing VanGorder is "not even part of the conversation." At least a portion of the line of questioning from reporters had less to do with the fact that Notre Dame has surrendered 96 points through three games and more to do with the fact that Kelly's Twitter handle "liked" a post asking for VanGorder's firing. Pulling back the curtain, Kelly said, "I have a number of people that manage my Twitter account. Just obviously going through it, somebody unfortunately made a mistake as they were scrolling through, inadvertently hit it and just a mistake, an unfortunate mistake that was made by one of my staff members." Source: ESPN.com