Brian Kelly | Center Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Age / DOB: (55) / 10/25/1961

Pro Football Weekly reports Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly wants to leave the school for an NFL team. However, "not only are there no takers, there apparently is no one even interested in listening." Kelly's 2016 season was abysmal, and both of his top quarterbacks are leaving the program. The team lacked speed on defense and did not earn a bowl bid. Source: Pro Football Weekly

After reports surfaced stating Brian Kelly was exploring his options outside of Notre Dame, the head coach released a statement vehemently denouncing the possibility. "I have not been, am not, and will not be interested in options outside of Notre Dame," Kelly's statement read. It has been a difficult year for Notre Dame, finishing the year 4-8 despite National Championship aspirations. The NCAA also recommended the school vacate wins from the 2012 and 2013 season due to academic misconduct, something that Kelly took no responsibility for. Source: Michael Bertsch on Twitter

The NCAA has recommended that Notre Dame vacate their wins from the 2012 and 2013 seasons due to academic misconduct. Per a Division I Committee on Infractions, a former student athletic trainer committed academic misconduct for two football student-athletes and provided six other football student-athletes with impermissible academic extra benefits. That committee is recommending a vacating of wins for 2012 and 2013, plus a one-year probationary period for the university. HC Brian Kelly said that Notre Dame is appealing these rulings and he did so in typically Shakespearean Brian Kelly fashion, saying, "We still beat Oklahoma. We still beat Wake Forest. We still beat all those teams" and that a punishment of this variety has "never happened before in the history of the NCAA." Source: ND Insider