Player Page

Brian Kelly | Center

Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Age / DOB:  (55) / 10/25/1961

Latest News

Recent News

Pro Football Weekly reports Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly wants to leave the school for an NFL team.
However, "not only are there no takers, there apparently is no one even interested in listening." Kelly's 2016 season was abysmal, and both of his top quarterbacks are leaving the program. The team lacked speed on defense and did not earn a bowl bid. Dec 29 - 11:53 AM
Source: Pro Football Weekly
More Brian Kelly Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 