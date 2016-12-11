Charlie Strong | Center Team: South Florida Bulls Age / DOB: (57) / 8/2/1960

Saturday's game between USF and UConn has been canceled due to Hurricane Irma. The Bulls and Huskies are the latest teams to have themselves an unexpected bye as Irma -- a Category 5 hurricane, one of the strongest on record in the Atlantic -- prepares to make landfall in the state of Florida over the coming days. In a statement, UConn AD David Benedict said, "Our thoughts are with USF and all of the areas in the path of this storm. We wish them all the best as they deal with this terrible storm and are here ready to assist in any way that we can." As matters currently stand, there has been no makeup date scheduled for this contest. Source: uconnhuskies.com

The kickoff of the USF-UConn game has been moved up to 10:30 a.m. ET. Not only that, but halftime will be cut to only 15 minutes. The game is being played in Connecticut, but the Huskies worked with USF to get the Bulls out of town early to assist with safe travel plans ahead of Hurricane Irma. Source: Brett McMurphy on Twitter

ESPN's Brett McMurphy reports that USF has hired former Texas HC Charlie Strong to a five-year contract to fill their head-coaching vacancy. Very nice landing spot for Strong, who takes over for new Oregon head man Willie Taggart. Strong inherits a Bulls team which has gone 18-7 over the last two seasons (including 10-2 during the current campaign). Monetary figures aren't yet known on Strong's contract, but regardless of how much money he draws, this stint in the sun will allow him a chance to rebound from a middling 16-21 three-year tango with Texas. Assuming Strong remains with South Florida for the duration of this five-year contract, he will have a chance to face the Longhorns in a previously-scheduled tilt set for 2020. Source: Brett McMurphy on Twitter