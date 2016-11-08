Mark Dantonio | Center Team: Michigan State Spartans Age / DOB: (60) / 3/9/1956

Michigan State indefinitely suspended three players in relation to an investigation into a possible sexual assault. Not much information is available at this juncture -- for instance, the names of the players in question have yet to surface -- but in a statement, Michigan State said, "As part of the criminal investigation, detectives are interviewing members of the coaching staff and other relevant individuals regarding their response since the complaint was made in late January." Not only was the trio of players suspended indefinitely pending investigation, they have also been "removed from on-campus housing." Further information regarding this case figures to surface in the coming days and weeks. Source: msu.edu

The Big Ten announced six Friday games for 2017. Washington/Rutgers, Utah State/Wisconsin, Ohio/Purdue, Nebraska/Illinois, Northwestern/Maryland and Michigan State/Northwestern were the six contests announced for Friday nights in 2017. Michigan has flat-out refused to participate. Regardless, the conference is scheduled to roll out six Friday games per season through the 2022 season. The conference indicated that they are limiting their Friday loads to six games a season due in part to concerns over how this scheduling might affect high school recruiting. Source: ESPN.com

Michigan State hired former Lions executive Sheldon White to serve as a program consultant. White had served the Lions faithfully in a variety of capacities -- including interim general manager and vice president of pro personnel -- for the past 19 years, but was let go this offseason. In a statement, he said, "Michigan State has a great program and I’m looking forward to joining in and giving whatever insight I can provide. Anywhere I can help out and wherever Coach Dantonio needs me to go, that’s where I’ll be." Source: College Football Talk