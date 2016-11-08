Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Mark Dantonio | Center
Team:
Michigan State Spartans
Age / DOB:
(
60
) / 3/9/1956
Latest News
Recent News
Michigan State indefinitely suspended three players in relation to an investigation into a possible sexual assault.
Not much information is available at this juncture -- for instance, the names of the players in question have yet to surface -- but in a statement, Michigan State said, "As part of the criminal investigation, detectives are interviewing members of the coaching staff and other relevant individuals regarding their response since the complaint was made in late January." Not only was the trio of players suspended indefinitely pending investigation, they have also been "removed from on-campus housing." Further information regarding this case figures to surface in the coming days and weeks.
Feb 9 - 5:45 PM
Source:
msu.edu
The Big Ten announced six Friday games for 2017.
Washington/Rutgers, Utah State/Wisconsin, Ohio/Purdue, Nebraska/Illinois, Northwestern/Maryland and Michigan State/Northwestern were the six contests announced for Friday nights in 2017. Michigan has flat-out refused to participate. Regardless, the conference is scheduled to roll out six Friday games per season through the 2022 season. The conference indicated that they are limiting their Friday loads to six games a season due in part to concerns over how this scheduling might affect high school recruiting.
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 03:54:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Michigan State hired former Lions executive Sheldon White to serve as a program consultant.
White had served the Lions faithfully in a variety of capacities -- including interim general manager and vice president of pro personnel -- for the past 19 years, but was let go this offseason. In a statement, he said, "Michigan State has a great program and I’m looking forward to joining in and giving whatever insight I can provide. Anywhere I can help out and wherever Coach Dantonio needs me to go, that’s where I’ll be."
Sat, Jul 23, 2016 12:57:00 PM
Source:
College Football Talk
A pair of NFL general managers assigned a portion of the blame for Michigan State QB Connor Cook's slide to the fourth round in the draft to HC Mark Dantonio.
According to Bleacher Report's Jason Cole, the NFL executives said that some of the general "bad teammate talk" surrounding Cook was the result of the fact that Dantonio limits scout-exposure during practices to only a matter of minutes. Essentially, the scouts simply didn't have very much actual, first-hand knowledge as to how Cook acted around his teammates, which caused things like "not being named a captain" to carry more weight than they otherwise might have. In Cook's case, it is a moot point now, but something to keep in mind down the road.
Sat, Jun 4, 2016 06:46:00 PM
Source:
Bleacher Report
MSU suspends three pending investigation
Feb 9 - 5:45 PM
Big Ten lines up Friday slate for 2017
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 03:54:00 PM
Spartans hire former Lions exec Sheldon White
Sat, Jul 23, 2016 12:57:00 PM
Pair of GM's blame Dantonio for Cook slide
Sat, Jun 4, 2016 06:46:00 PM
More Mark Dantonio Player News
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
Josh Norris and Ray Summerlin talk through Norris' latest mock draft and specific fits for certain prospects.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
»
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
»
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
»
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
»
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
»
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
»
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
»
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
NFL Draft Headlines
»
MSU suspends three pending investigation
»
JuJu Smith-Schuster a possible draft slipper
»
Mayock: 'Scared to death' of top quarterbacks
»
Some teams might view Forrest Lamp as a C
»
Could Marshon Lattimore go as early as No. 2?
»
Rapoport: Some consider Pat Mahomes QB1
»
Watson's competitiveness evokes Jameis, Dak
»
RapSheet: Chip to Bama possible, not likely
»
Kenny Hill led FBS with 38 dropped passes
»
Ex-Mizzou sack maestro Brady transfers to MTS
»
Big 12 to withhold 25% of Baylor's revenue
»
49ers to use a 'competitive/toughness grade'
