Player Page

Paul Johnson | Center

Team: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Age / DOB:  (60) / 8/20/1957

Latest News

Recent News

Saturday's game between Georgia Tech and Central Florida will not be played.
The game, scheduled for Saturday in Orlando, has fallen victim to the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. "We are in complete agreement with the decision," said GT AD Todd Stansbury. "While we’re disappointed for both teams’ student-athletes, coaches and fans, recovering from the effects of Hurricane Irma should be and is the top priority for UCF and the entire state of Florida at this time." UCF dismissed its players from campus and sent them home until Wednesday, according to WSB’s Zach Klein. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg has reported that the game is not likely to be made up later this season. UCF already had to cancel last week’s game against Memphis; it's unclear if that game will be made up. Sep 11 - 4:35 PM
Source: Zach Klein on Twitter
More Paul Johnson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 