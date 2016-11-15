Paul Johnson | Center Team: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Age / DOB: (60) / 8/20/1957

Latest News Recent News

Saturday's game between Georgia Tech and Central Florida will not be played. The game, scheduled for Saturday in Orlando, has fallen victim to the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. "We are in complete agreement with the decision," said GT AD Todd Stansbury. "While we’re disappointed for both teams’ student-athletes, coaches and fans, recovering from the effects of Hurricane Irma should be and is the top priority for UCF and the entire state of Florida at this time." UCF dismissed its players from campus and sent them home until Wednesday, according to WSB’s Zach Klein. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg has reported that the game is not likely to be made up later this season. UCF already had to cancel last week’s game against Memphis; it's unclear if that game will be made up. Source: Zach Klein on Twitter

Georgia Tech HC Paul Johnson insinuated that the media has been to blame for speculation about his job security. "I don’t get it from the administration, from the fan base, from the alumni. I see where y’all write about it in the paper and hear it on the radio," Johnson said, adding, "I don’t worry about it. I wouldn’t be the first guy and won’t be the last." With their upset of Virginia Tech on Saturday, the Yellow Jackets achieved bowl eligibility for the eighth time in Johnson's nine seasons at the helm of Georgia Tech's ship. Johnson has all of three losing seasons during his 20-year career as a head coach. After Georgia Tech officially is slotted into their bowl in the coming weeks, that will have made it 18 postseason berths in 20 seasons for Johnson-led teams. Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech hired Oregon State AD Todd Stansbury to serve in the same capacity. Stansbury is a Georgia Tech graduate and played linebacker for the Yellow Jackets during the 80's. He had served as Oregon State's athletic director over the past year. Prior to his stint with the Beavers, Stansbury served as AD for UCF from March of 2012 to June of 2015. "I believe that this is one of those rare golden moments in life where opportunity meets ambition," said Tech president Bud Peterson. Source: ESPN.com