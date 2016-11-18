Player Page

Bob Stoops | Center

Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Age / DOB:  (56) / 9/9/1960

Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops will retire effective immediately, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
This is a stunner. Stoops will remain with OU in some capacity. He isn't stepping down because of his health, according to WWLS Radio. Across 18 seasons with the Sooners, Stoops won the 2000 national championship and 10 Big 12 titles. He had double-digit victories in 14 seasons. The 56-year-old is the winningest coach in Oklahoma history with a 190-48 record (121-29 in Big 12 play). A four-year starter at Iowa and later an ace defensive coordinator at Florida, Stoops' coaching tree includes Mike Leach (Washington State), Kevin Sumlin (Texas A&M), Bo Pelini (Youngstown State) and Jay Norvell (Nevada). Jun 7 - 3:40 PM
