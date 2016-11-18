Bob Stoops | Center Team: Oklahoma Sooners Age / DOB: (56) / 9/9/1960

Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops will retire effective immediately, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach. This is a stunner. Stoops will remain with OU in some capacity. He isn't stepping down because of his health, according to WWLS Radio. Across 18 seasons with the Sooners, Stoops won the 2000 national championship and 10 Big 12 titles. He had double-digit victories in 14 seasons. The 56-year-old is the winningest coach in Oklahoma history with a 190-48 record (121-29 in Big 12 play). A four-year starter at Iowa and later an ace defensive coordinator at Florida, Stoops' coaching tree includes Mike Leach (Washington State), Kevin Sumlin (Texas A&M), Bo Pelini (Youngstown State) and Jay Norvell (Nevada). Source: ESPN

The Big 12 championship game will be played at Jerry's World in Arlington, Texas, beginning in 2017. AT&T Stadium will host the freshly birthed title game from 2017-2021. Kansas City and San Antonio were two other host cities being seriously considered but ultimately falling to the wayside. In a statement, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said, "The building is a state of the art facility and offers many amenities that will be enjoyed by our institutions and fans." The Big 12 opted to implement a title game over the summer. Come 2017, the top two teams in the conference by record will do battle down in Texas for conference title rights. There had been talk of perhaps splitting the conference into divisions, but that did not come to pass. Source: ESPN.com

The Big 12 championship game will pit the first- and second-place teams in the conference against each other, rather than utilize divisions. Expansion plans might have been scuttled this month, but Big 12 designs on a title game remain in place, with the championship contest set to begin after the 2017 regular season. "The guaranteed No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup will be a great game for our fans," said commissioner Bob Bowlsby in a statement, "and it's hard to imagine a stronger position for a conference champion." Should two teams finish the regular season tied in terms of total wins, head-to-head play will serve as the tiebreaker to determine who will reach that title game. ESPN's Brett McMurphy reports that Arlington, Texas, currently stands as the "prohibitive favorite" to host next year's contest. Source: ESPN.com