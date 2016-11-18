Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Bob Stoops | Center
Team:
Oklahoma Sooners
Age / DOB:
(
56
) / 9/9/1960
Latest News
Recent News
Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops will retire effective immediately, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
This is a stunner. Stoops will remain with OU in some capacity. He isn't stepping down because of his health, according to WWLS Radio. Across 18 seasons with the Sooners, Stoops won the 2000 national championship and 10 Big 12 titles. He had double-digit victories in 14 seasons. The 56-year-old is the winningest coach in Oklahoma history with a 190-48 record (121-29 in Big 12 play). A four-year starter at Iowa and later an ace defensive coordinator at Florida, Stoops' coaching tree includes Mike Leach (Washington State), Kevin Sumlin (Texas A&M), Bo Pelini (Youngstown State) and Jay Norvell (Nevada).
Jun 7 - 3:40 PM
Source:
ESPN
The Big 12 championship game will be played at Jerry's World in Arlington, Texas, beginning in 2017.
AT&T Stadium will host the freshly birthed title game from 2017-2021. Kansas City and San Antonio were two other host cities being seriously considered but ultimately falling to the wayside. In a statement, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said, "The building is a state of the art facility and offers many amenities that will be enjoyed by our institutions and fans." The Big 12 opted to implement a title game over the summer. Come 2017, the top two teams in the conference by record will do battle down in Texas for conference title rights. There had been talk of perhaps splitting the conference into divisions, but that did not come to pass.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 12:09:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
The Big 12 championship game will pit the first- and second-place teams in the conference against each other, rather than utilize divisions.
Expansion plans might have been scuttled this month, but Big 12 designs on a title game remain in place, with the championship contest set to begin after the 2017 regular season. "The guaranteed No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup will be a great game for our fans," said commissioner Bob Bowlsby in a statement, "and it's hard to imagine a stronger position for a conference champion." Should two teams finish the regular season tied in terms of total wins, head-to-head play will serve as the tiebreaker to determine who will reach that title game. ESPN's Brett McMurphy reports that Arlington, Texas, currently stands as the "prohibitive favorite" to host next year's contest.
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 12:55:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops vehemently defended DC Mike Stoops after the Sooners surrendered 59 points to Texas Tech in Saturday's win.
"It's the same coordinator that also we led the league in every defensive category a year ago, and made it to the final four," Stoops said. "We're not running a new defense. He didn't bring in something different. It's the same defense." A few dreadful defensive stats to feast your eyes upon in regards to the Sooners -- they rank last in the Big 12 in pass defense (413.2 passing yards per game), eighth in the Big 12 in points allowed during conference play (40.5 points) and ninth in the Big 12 in total defense (532 total yards allowed on average). "We have faith in our guys. We're going to coach them to be better and we believe they will be better," Stops said. A soft match-up with Kansas awaits this coming weekend.
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 12:11:00 PM
Source:
Associated Press
Report: Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops retires
Jun 7 - 3:40 PM
Big 12 title game to be played in Arlington
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 12:09:00 PM
Big 12 title game won't utilize divisions
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 12:55:00 PM
Bob Stoops steps to defense of DC Mike Stoops
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 12:11:00 PM
More Bob Stoops Player News
