Bobby Petrino | Center Team: Louisville Cardinals Age / DOB: (56) / 3/10/1961

Ole Miss and Louisville will play in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in 2021. This, per FBSSchedules.com, who learned of the matchup through an open-records request. There is still apparently some flexibility as to when this game will be played, with Saturday, August 28, 2021, Saturday, September 4, 2021 and Sunday, September 5, 2021 all possible options. Louisville and Ole Miss have never played before. Source: fbsschedules.com

The ACC has fined Louisville and Virginia Tech $25,000 for accepting game-plan leaks from former Wake Forest announcer Tommy Elrod. Both programs have admitted to receiving information from Elrod, with Louisville taking it one step further by issuing a bowl suspension for the receiving party in OC Lonnie Galloway. The Hokies have not named the assistant who received Elrod's intel, saying that he no longer works at the university. Army has also been implicated in this case and a U.S. Army official will conduct a separate investigation into that matter. In a statement, ACC commissioner John Swofford attempted to sum up this whole odd mess, saying, "I am deeply disturbed something like this would occur, and regardless of the degree of involvement, the protection of the competitive integrity of our games is fundamental to any athletic contest." Source: ESPN.com

Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich confirmed that offensive coordinator Lonnie Galloway received "a few plays" from former Wake Forest radio announcer Tommy Elrod. Elrod, who was previously fired for leaking information to the Demon Deacons' opponents, has known Galloway since 2007 and worked with him on the Wake Forest football staff from 2011 to 2012. Wake Forest's investigation into the matter began after a sheet of its plays was discovered inside Papa John's Cardinal Stadium the day before it played Louisville on Nov. 12. Cardinals HC Bobby Petrino has said that he had "no knowledge of the situation." Wake Forest concluded that Elrod provided confidential game notes to opponents several times beginning in 2014, Dave Clawson's first as head coach. Source: ESPN.com