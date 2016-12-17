Welcome,
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ole Miss, Louisville set to do battle in 2021
Florida T Fruhmorgen transfers to Baylor
Jim Mora doesn't see Rosen jumping for draft
Opener in doubt for USC WR Pittman (ankle)
John Franklin III to play wideout at FAU
Ex-Oklahoma QB Robison transferring to FAU
Report: Franklin extension set for discussion
West Virginia WR Simms suspended for opener
Kentucky loses starting LT Mosier to torn ACL
Irish, Badgers announce NFL stadium series
Virginia Tech tabs QB Joshua Jackson to start
Report: Florida suspensions related to fraud
Bobby Petrino | Center
Team:
Team:
Louisville Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
56
) / 3/10/1961
Latest News
Recent News
Ole Miss and Louisville will play in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in 2021.
This, per FBSSchedules.com, who learned of the matchup through an open-records request. There is still apparently some flexibility as to when this game will be played, with Saturday, August 28, 2021, Saturday, September 4, 2021 and Sunday, September 5, 2021 all possible options. Louisville and Ole Miss have never played before.
Aug 16 - 3:59 PM
Source:
fbsschedules.com
The ACC has fined Louisville and Virginia Tech $25,000 for accepting game-plan leaks from former Wake Forest announcer Tommy Elrod.
Both programs have admitted to receiving information from Elrod, with Louisville taking it one step further by issuing a bowl suspension for the receiving party in OC Lonnie Galloway. The Hokies have not named the assistant who received Elrod's intel, saying that he no longer works at the university. Army has also been implicated in this case and a U.S. Army official will conduct a separate investigation into that matter. In a statement, ACC commissioner John Swofford attempted to sum up this whole odd mess, saying, "I am deeply disturbed something like this would occur, and regardless of the degree of involvement, the protection of the competitive integrity of our games is fundamental to any athletic contest."
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 11:43:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich confirmed that offensive coordinator Lonnie Galloway received "a few plays" from former Wake Forest radio announcer Tommy Elrod.
Elrod, who was previously fired for leaking information to the Demon Deacons' opponents, has known Galloway since 2007 and worked with him on the Wake Forest football staff from 2011 to 2012. Wake Forest's investigation into the matter began after a sheet of its plays was discovered inside Papa John's Cardinal Stadium the day before it played Louisville on Nov. 12. Cardinals HC Bobby Petrino has said that he had "no knowledge of the situation." Wake Forest concluded that Elrod provided confidential game notes to opponents several times beginning in 2014, Dave Clawson's first as head coach.
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 05:45:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Louisville HC Bobby Petrino said that by losing to Houston 36-10 on Thursday, his team "blew it."
That is certainly one way to put it. Louisville looked sloppy, irritable and disorganized in Thursday's loss. "We had an opportunity sitting there," Petrino said. "Can't take anything away from Houston either. They did a good job, they executed well and they played well. It was one of those situations where they were better than us tonight, no question about it." Louisville trailed 31-0 at the half. While their tight loss to Clemson on October 1 was understandable enough, this one was about as much of a no-show as you will see from a national title contender.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 01:03:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Ole Miss, Louisville set to do battle in 2021
Aug 16 - 3:59 PM
ACC issues $25,000 fines to Hokies, Cardinals
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 11:43:00 PM
WakeyLeaks: Cards OC had WF plays in advance
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 05:45:00 PM
Petrino says Cardinals 'blew it' in defeat
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 01:03:00 PM
More Bobby Petrino Player News
