Lane Kiffin | Center Team: Florida Atlantic Owls Age / DOB: (41) / 5/9/1975

Alabama has relieved Lane Kiffin from his offensive coordinator duties ahead of the national championship game against Clemson. Steve Sarkisian, Alabama's offensive coordinator in 2017, will take over immediately. This type of move is unprecedented. Head coach Nick Saban said the staff sat down after the school's demolition of Washington and acknowledged the tough task Kiffin had of managing both jobs of coaching Alabama and looking forward to his new job at FAU. That is the easy excuse to give to the media, but it was apparent that Saban was not pleased with Kiffin's playcalling in the game against the Huskies. Saban does not like distractions. Source: Ralph Russo on Twitter

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes the reason Lane Kiffin hired Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator is Kiffin wants to take more of a CEO approach to this head coaching job. That mean Briles will have "full control" of the offense, including playcalling. Therefore we can expect a Baylor style of offense. That will be a change for Kiffin, who has starred as Alabama's playcaller over the last few seasons. Kiffin seems to want to take a Nick Saban approach, which makes sense after coaching under the Alabama head man. Saban does take responsibility for special teams as well. Source: Kirk Herbstreit on Twitter

AL.com's Matt Zenitz reports that in early December, FAU HC Lane Kiffin tried to convince former Alabama QB Blake Barnett to transfer to the Owls. While Barnett ultimately ended up committing to an Arizona State transfer last Monday, Kiffin was apparently far enough along in his negotiations with FAU at the time that he tried to twist the quarterback to edge off the commitment in favor of FAU. Adding a fair bit of spice to all this of this is that it reportedly occurred while Kiffin was still ostensibly a member of Alabama's coaching staff. Barnett left the Tide in late September and subsequently enrolled at Palomar Junior College. We would love a sneak peak at the Christmas cards Kiffin and Nick Saban will be exchanging next week. Probably lots of sentimental feeling. Source: AL.com