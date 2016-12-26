Player Page

Lane Kiffin | Center

Team: Florida Atlantic Owls
Age / DOB:  (41) / 5/9/1975

Alabama has relieved Lane Kiffin from his offensive coordinator duties ahead of the national championship game against Clemson.
Steve Sarkisian, Alabama's offensive coordinator in 2017, will take over immediately. This type of move is unprecedented. Head coach Nick Saban said the staff sat down after the school's demolition of Washington and acknowledged the tough task Kiffin had of managing both jobs of coaching Alabama and looking forward to his new job at FAU. That is the easy excuse to give to the media, but it was apparent that Saban was not pleased with Kiffin's playcalling in the game against the Huskies. Saban does not like distractions. Jan 2 - 12:21 PM
Source: Ralph Russo on Twitter
