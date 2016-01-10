Shaq Wiggins | Cornerback Team: Louisville Cardinals Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 165

Latest News Recent News

Louisville redshirt senior CB Shaq Wiggins will transfer as a graduate. Wiggins gave no reason for his surprising decision. This will be his second transfer after the former top recruit orginally transferred to Louisville from Georgia. As a graduate, he's immediate eligibility to play for another FBS program. NFL.com Media analyst Chad Reuter has called Wiggins "slight... but tenacious." Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Louisville redshirt sophomore CB Shaq Wiggins announced he'll return to school. "Of course im coming back to receive that degree !!!!!" he wrote on Twitter. The Georgia transfer proved to be every bit the addition most thought he'd be. Wiggins (5-foot-10, 171 pounds) started all 13 games, logging 30 tackles and intercepting two passes. NFL.com Media analyst Chad Reuter calls Wiggins "slight...but tenacious." Source: Shaq Wiggins on Twitter

NFL.com Media analyst Chad Reuter called Louisville redshirt sophomore CB Shaq Wiggins "slight...but tenacious." Wiggins clocks in at 5-foot-10, 165 pounds. Reuter was impressed with him despite the obvious drawbacks to being slightly smaller in stature than some corners. In his single season with Georgia prior to his transfer to Louisville, he started eight games and intercepted two passes, taking one to the house for a touchdown. He sat out the 2014 season, per NCAA transfer regulations. Source: NFL.com