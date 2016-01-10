Player Page

Shaq Wiggins | Cornerback

Team: Louisville Cardinals
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 165

Louisville redshirt senior CB Shaq Wiggins will transfer as a graduate.
Wiggins gave no reason for his surprising decision. This will be his second transfer after the former top recruit orginally transferred to Louisville from Georgia. As a graduate, he's immediate eligibility to play for another FBS program. NFL.com Media analyst Chad Reuter has called Wiggins "slight... but tenacious." Mar 21 - 3:27 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
