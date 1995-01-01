Leonard Fournette | Running Back Team: LSU Tigers Age / DOB: (21) / 1/18/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 230

Latest News Recent News

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said a player electing to skip a bowl game "would concern me." Arians suggested he would decide on each situation on a case by case basis, once again backing up the idea that if a team likes a player, it will get glossed over. "Depending on what their situation is as a team, because this is a team sport," Arians said. "But you’ve had a couple of guys get injured in the last couple years. Agents have a lot to say about it. Parents have a lot to say about it. But, it would concern me." The Cardinals spent their first round pick on Robert Nkemdiche, who was suspended for the school's bowl game last year. Nkemdiche has been in the dog house his entire first season. Source: Arizona Sports

An assistant GM of an NFL team told Mike Freeman players who skip bowl games are "selfish puss---." What an unbelievable opinion. If this did come from an NFL executive, the league continues to lack the ability to place themselves in another person's shoes. After watching Jaylon Smith destroy his knee last bowl season, forcing him to miss a season and around $20 million guaranteed, Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey decided not to risk it. It is their choice, and teams have plenty of tape on both players. Source: Mike Freeman on Twitter

LSU RB Leonard Fournette has hired the agency Roc Nation for representation. Roc Nation is the agency which mogul Jay Z founded in the late 2000's. Fournette is now beginning his draft journey proper, having decided not to participate in the Citrus Bowl against Louisville. The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder was plagued by an ankle injury throughout the 2016 campaign, ultimately finishing out with 843 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. Fournette could potentially land within the first 10 selections in this spring's draft. Source: Peter Schrager on Twitter