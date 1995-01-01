Player Page

Leonard Fournette | Running Back

Team: LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/18/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 230

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said a player electing to skip a bowl game "would concern me."
Arians suggested he would decide on each situation on a case by case basis, once again backing up the idea that if a team likes a player, it will get glossed over. "Depending on what their situation is as a team, because this is a team sport," Arians said. "But you’ve had a couple of guys get injured in the last couple years. Agents have a lot to say about it. Parents have a lot to say about it. But, it would concern me." The Cardinals spent their first round pick on Robert Nkemdiche, who was suspended for the school's bowl game last year. Nkemdiche has been in the dog house his entire first season. Dec 21 - 8:47 AM
Source: Arizona Sports
