Derek Mason | Center

Team: Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt is working on a contract extension for HC Derek Mason.
While Vanderbilt is an outwardly poor 13-24 in Mason's three seasons at the helm, the Commodores went 6-6 during the regular season of the past campaign. They made the Independence Bowl for their efforts. NC State beat them in that contest, but despite the tough ending, 2016 marked a noticeable step forward for Vanderbilt on the whole. Mason's defense allowed just 24 points on average last season. Jan 26 - 7:16 PM
