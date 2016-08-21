Derek Mason | Center Team: Vanderbilt Commodores

Latest News Recent News

Vanderbilt is working on a contract extension for HC Derek Mason. While Vanderbilt is an outwardly poor 13-24 in Mason's three seasons at the helm, the Commodores went 6-6 during the regular season of the past campaign. They made the Independence Bowl for their efforts. NC State beat them in that contest, but despite the tough ending, 2016 marked a noticeable step forward for Vanderbilt on the whole. Mason's defense allowed just 24 points on average last season. Source: The Tennessean

Vanderbilt HC Derek Mason won't pursue the opening at Cal. "Regarding Cal rumors...," Mason tweeted. "I'm firmly Anchored Down in Nashville. Let's Ride!" Mason led the Commodores to a 6-7 finish and a bowl berth this past season. Source: Derek Mason on Twitter

Vanderbilt HC Derek Mason indicated that he was displeased with USA Today's preseason ranking of 113th. "With that USA Today article, we’re mad. We’ve got a chip on shoulder — offensively, defensively, special teams," Mason said. "That’s a slap in the face and a kick in the mouth." CB Torren McGaster echoed these sentiments, but hopes to shock the world. "Of course, we hear all that," he said. "But our offense is going to prove the nation wrong. Our defense is going to prove the nation wrong." In his first two seasons as Vandy's head coach, Mason's squads have gone a combined 7-17. Record aside, though, a rival SEC coach who spoke with Athlon Sports this offseason called Mason "as good of a defensive coach as there is in the world." Source: The Tennessean