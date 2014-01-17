Pep Hamilton | Center

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Michigan will hire Browns assistant head coach Pep Hamilton to serve as assistant head coach and passing game coordinator.

The Browns were hoping to retain Hamilton for the 2017 season, but it looks like that won't play out for them. Hamilton joined HC Hue Jackson's staff last offseason. Prior to that most recent gig, he had worked with the Colts as offensive coordinator for two-plus seasons. Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is familiar with Hamilton's work, as he served as wide receiver coach under Harbaugh at Stanford in 2010. His hook-up with the Wolverines should help to soften the blow of QB coach Jedd Fisch's decision earlier this winter to jump to UCLA.