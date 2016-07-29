Steve Spurrier | Center

Player Page

Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Age / DOB:  (72) / 4/20/1945

USA Today's Danny Sheridan believes that "[i]f someone offered (former South Carolina HC) Steve Spurrier an offensive coordinator position outside the SEC he would seriously consider taking it."
Spurrier, now 72 years old, stepped down as South Carolina's head coach midway through the Gamecocks' disastrous 2015 season. He accepted a job in Florida's athletic department as Ambassador and Consultant last July. Sheridan does not offer any specific program that Spurrier would be most interested in if given an opportunity as an offensive coordinator, but this is one to keep in mind for the coaching carousel this coming winter. Aug 29 - 6:53 PM
Source: Paul Finebaum on Twitter
