Steve Spurrier | Center

USA Today's Danny Sheridan believes that "[i]f someone offered (former South Carolina HC) Steve Spurrier an offensive coordinator position outside the SEC he would seriously consider taking it." Spurrier, now 72 years old, stepped down as South Carolina's head coach midway through the Gamecocks' disastrous 2015 season. He accepted a job in Florida's athletic department as Ambassador and Consultant last July. Sheridan does not offer any specific program that Spurrier would be most interested in if given an opportunity as an offensive coordinator, but this is one to keep in mind for the coaching carousel this coming winter. Source: Paul Finebaum on Twitter

Former South Carolina, Duke and Florida head coach has joined Florida's athletic department as an Ambassador and Consultant. We doubt this will cut into Spurrier's tee times. The ball coach is returning to his "home" with the Gators, and you can expect to see him on sideline shots in fancy boxes shaking hands and mingling with top donors. It certainly seems like his coaching days are over. Source: Mark Long on Twitter

Tennessee QB Peyton Manning, HC Steve Spurrier and San Diego State RB Marshall Faulk are among 17 first-time candidates up for election to the College Football Hall of Fame. Others up for first-time election include Cal TE Tony Gonzalez, USC S Troy Polamalu and Arkansas DT Dan Hampton. The actual announcement of those who made the final cut won't be occurring until January 6, 2017. In order to reach eligibility for the Hall of Fame, a player must be named a first-team All-American at least once by one of The Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association, the Football Writers of America Association, the Sporting News or the Walter Camp Football Foundation. For coaches like Spurrier, 10 years and at least 100 games coached, plus a .600 winning-percentage are prerequisites Source: ESPN.com