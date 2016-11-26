Welcome,
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Mitch Leidner | Quarterback
Team:
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 1/17/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 237
Latest News
Recent News
Minnesota redshirt senior QB Mitch Leidner lashed the program for firing HC Tracy Claeys, saying, "I don't know who would want to be part of this program at this time."
"This is terrible decision by the administration. This is a pretty sad day for Gopher football," Leidner said. Claeys was terminated on Tuesday following a turbulent last month for Minnesota, one which saw 10 players suspended due to an alleged sexual assault. The team infamously threatened to boycott the Holiday Bowl following those suspensions, with Claeys tweeting out his support for his players and the concept of due process. This tweet drew ire from the community and AD Mark Coyle specifically referenced it after Claeys' termination, saying, "Let me be clear: this was the right thing to do. [His] tweet was not helpful." Minnesota went 9-4 under Claeys' watchful eyes this past season. Very real fallout could follow from this firing, as ESPN's Brett McMurphy relayed that an undergraduate Gophers player has said, "Doesn’t matter who coach is, we don’t want to play for [the] administration. Countless people will transfer if possible."
Jan 3 - 6:40 PM
Source:
Brett McMurphy on Twitter
Minnesota redshirt senior QB Mitch Leidner completed 9-of-26 attempts for 158 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions in Saturday's 31-17 loss to Wisconsin.
He added 46 rushing yards and a ground score. Leidner actually played pretty good in the first half, but he was dreadful after halftime. He went 2-for-14 for 47 yards, no scores and four interceptions in the second half, one of the worst halves of the season by any player. The Gophers led 17-10 heading into the fourth quarter but couldn't survive Leidner's myriad foibles.
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 07:19:00 PM
Minnesota redshirt senior QB Mitch Leidner completed 14-of-25 attempts for 197 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Saturday's 29-12 victory over Northwestern.
He added 28 yards and a score on the ground. This was the fourth game in 10 this year that Leidner has failed to complete 60-percent of his passes. We didn't see much of an NFL prospect last season, and he's arguably regressed.
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 07:25:00 PM
Minnesota redshirt senior QB Mitch Leidner completed 11-of-18 attempts for 156 yards and an interception in Saturday's 34-32 win over Rutgers.
Leidner got the call after sitting out last week's win over Maryland due to a concussion sustained against Iowa two weeks ago. The 6-foot-4, 237-pound redshirt senior added a scoring run as part of his 39 rushing yards. The 5-2 Gophers have won two straight and are likely to get at least two more with Illinois and Purdue on deck.
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 03:43:00 PM
Leidner: Claeys firing a 'terrible decision'
Jan 3 - 6:40 PM
Leidner: 2-14 for 47 yards, 4 INT in 2nd half
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 07:19:00 PM
QB Leidner has 1/1 TD/INT in win over 'Cats
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 07:25:00 PM
Leidner returns to field to help beat Rutgers
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 03:43:00 PM
More Mitch Leidner Player News
