Mitch Leidner | Quarterback

Minnesota redshirt senior QB Mitch Leidner lashed the program for firing HC Tracy Claeys, saying, "I don't know who would want to be part of this program at this time."

"This is terrible decision by the administration. This is a pretty sad day for Gopher football," Leidner said. Claeys was terminated on Tuesday following a turbulent last month for Minnesota, one which saw 10 players suspended due to an alleged sexual assault. The team infamously threatened to boycott the Holiday Bowl following those suspensions, with Claeys tweeting out his support for his players and the concept of due process. This tweet drew ire from the community and AD Mark Coyle specifically referenced it after Claeys' termination, saying, "Let me be clear: this was the right thing to do. [His] tweet was not helpful." Minnesota went 9-4 under Claeys' watchful eyes this past season. Very real fallout could follow from this firing, as ESPN's Brett McMurphy relayed that an undergraduate Gophers player has said, "Doesn’t matter who coach is, we don’t want to play for [the] administration. Countless people will transfer if possible."