Dabo Swinney | Center Team: Clemson Tigers Age / DOB: (47) / 10/20/1969

Latest News Recent News

The American Football Coaches Association is in favor of implementing a December signing day. AFCA executive director Todd Berry said that FBS coaches are "unanimously in favor of a mid-December signing period." This isn't a foreign idea, as it is already being implemented by degrees with midyear JUCO recruits. Berry tossed out the possibility of a signing day on the third Wednesday in December. One idea that hasn't gained traction is a June signing day, which according to Berry has not drawn any support from FBS coaches whatsoever. "I’m OK with the idea of December one," said Clemson HC Dabo Swinney, "but I have no clue how we got to the idea of a June signing period. I’m against what’s on the table. I’m totally against that. It just makes absolutely no sense at all." Source: ESPN.com

William Hill sportsbook director of trading called Clemson's win over Alabama in the National Championship Game "as bad as a result as humanly possible." More money was bet on the National Championship Game at William Hill than on any other college football game in the book's history. Most of that money came in on Clemson, who entered as a six-point underdog and went on to pull off the outright upset. William Hill wasn't alone in getting smashed by Clemson bets, as MGM has characterized their losses as landing in the "high six figures." Bill Sattler of Caesars Entertainment called the Tigers' win "the worst loss [for the book] in any college football game [he] can remember." Source: ESPN.com

The Post & Courier's Aaron Brenner crunched the numbers and passed along that Clemson HC Dabo Swinney made an estimated $1.4 million in bonuses along the way to helping the Tigers win the championship. Dabo could host quite the pizza party with that kind of pocket change. In total, Brenner notes, Swinney earned approximately $6.325 million for the 2016 campaign. Monday's title win was Clemson's first since 1981. Source: Aaron Brenner on Twitter