Dabo Swinney | Center

Team: Clemson Tigers
Age / DOB:  (47) / 10/20/1969

The American Football Coaches Association is in favor of implementing a December signing day.
AFCA executive director Todd Berry said that FBS coaches are "unanimously in favor of a mid-December signing period." This isn't a foreign idea, as it is already being implemented by degrees with midyear JUCO recruits. Berry tossed out the possibility of a signing day on the third Wednesday in December. One idea that hasn't gained traction is a June signing day, which according to Berry has not drawn any support from FBS coaches whatsoever. "I’m OK with the idea of December one," said Clemson HC Dabo Swinney, "but I have no clue how we got to the idea of a June signing period. I’m against what’s on the table. I’m totally against that. It just makes absolutely no sense at all." Jan 12 - 4:34 PM
Source: ESPN.com
