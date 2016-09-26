Tony Brown | Cornerback Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 196

Alabama senior CB Tony Brown qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the 100-meter dash. Brown, a track star on the side, did so after finishing in the top 10 at the NCAA East Regional at Kentucky. One of the nation’s top hurdlers in high school, the 6-foot, 196-pound Brown is a two-time track All-American. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Alabama HC Nick Saban confirmed that junior CB Tony Brown (suspension) will be eligible to play against Kentucky on Saturday. Brown sat out the first four games of the season due to an NCAA suspension reportedly stemming from an incident last December. In 11 games a year ago, the 6-foot, 196-pounder recorded 16 tackles and a forced fumble. It is not yet known how much Brown might play against Kentucky on Saturday, but at the very least, he will be an option for Saban as the Crimson Tide look to build on their 4-0 start to the 2016 campaign. Source: Aaron Suttles on Twitter

AL.com's Matt Zenitz reports that the NCAA will reduce Alabama junior CB Tony Brown's suspension from six games to four games. According to Zenitz, Brown's NCAA suspension relates to an incident that occurred prior to Alabama's Playoff semifinal beat down of Michigan State in December. The 6-foot, 196-pounder was subsequently suspended by Alabama for both Playoff contests. As if it even needs to be said, Tide HC Nick Saban has been tight-lipped to the extreme here, only commenting on Brown's situation in March to say, "He is facing some suspensions. When I get the final data on that, I'll let you know." Source: AL.com