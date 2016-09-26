Player Page

Tony Brown | Cornerback

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 196

Alabama senior CB Tony Brown qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the 100-meter dash.
Brown, a track star on the side, did so after finishing in the top 10 at the NCAA East Regional at Kentucky. One of the nation’s top hurdlers in high school, the 6-foot, 196-pound Brown is a two-time track All-American. May 29 - 1:35 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
