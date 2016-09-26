Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Tony Brown | Cornerback
Team:
Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 196
Latest News
Recent News
Alabama senior CB Tony Brown qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the 100-meter dash.
Brown, a track star on the side, did so after finishing in the top 10 at the NCAA East Regional at Kentucky. One of the nation’s top hurdlers in high school, the 6-foot, 196-pound Brown is a two-time track All-American.
May 29 - 1:35 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Alabama HC Nick Saban confirmed that junior CB Tony Brown (suspension) will be eligible to play against Kentucky on Saturday.
Brown sat out the first four games of the season due to an NCAA suspension reportedly stemming from an incident last December. In 11 games a year ago, the 6-foot, 196-pounder recorded 16 tackles and a forced fumble. It is not yet known how much Brown might play against Kentucky on Saturday, but at the very least, he will be an option for Saban as the Crimson Tide look to build on their 4-0 start to the 2016 campaign.
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 01:23:00 PM
Source:
Aaron Suttles on Twitter
AL.com's Matt Zenitz reports that the NCAA will reduce Alabama junior CB Tony Brown's suspension from six games to four games.
According to Zenitz, Brown's NCAA suspension relates to an incident that occurred prior to Alabama's Playoff semifinal beat down of Michigan State in December. The 6-foot, 196-pounder was subsequently suspended by Alabama for both Playoff contests. As if it even needs to be said, Tide HC Nick Saban has been tight-lipped to the extreme here, only commenting on Brown's situation in March to say, "He is facing some suspensions. When I get the final data on that, I'll let you know."
Thu, Jul 28, 2016 01:56:00 PM
Source:
AL.com
Alabama junior CB Tony Brown was named an All-American in track.
Brown netted the honor thanks to a sixth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles (13.81 seconds) at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. He is blazing a nice trail here -- the 6-foot, 196-pounder is just the third competitor in school history to garner All-American honors in the 110-meter hurdles. It is unknown whether he will be able to unleash that blinding speed with the Tide this season, though. In April, the NCAA issued him an indefinite suspension, one which is being appealed. The reasons for the NCAA's move have not yet been made public.
Mon, Jun 13, 2016 12:57:00 PM
Source:
Gridiron Now
Brown qualifies for 100-meter dash title race
May 29 - 1:35 PM
Tony Brown (suspension) eligible vs. Kentucky
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 01:23:00 PM
Tide's Tony Brown to have suspension cut
Thu, Jul 28, 2016 01:56:00 PM
Tony Brown named All-American in track
Mon, Jun 13, 2016 12:57:00 PM
More Tony Brown Player News
