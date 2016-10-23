Tim DeRuyter | Center

Multiple outlets are reporting that Cal will hire former Fresno State HC Tim DeRuyter to serve as defensive coordinator.

DeRuyter was fired by Fresno State in late October after his crew had worked out to a pitiful 1-7 record. They went 3-9 under DeRuyter's watch the previous season. While his first head-coaching gig at the FBS level was a dismal one, he has spent extensive time as a defensive coordinator, having previously served in that capacity with Texas A&M (2010-2011), Air Force (2007-2011), Nevada (2005), Ohio (1995-1998, 2002-2004) and Navy (1999-2000). Since joining Cal as Sonny Dykes' replacement earlier this month, new HC Justin Wilcox has now brought on two coordinators with previous head-coaching experience in OC Beau Baldwin and DC DeRuyter.