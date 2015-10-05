Gary Andersen | Center Team: Oregon State Beavers Age / DOB: (52) / 2/19/1964

Oregon State HC Gary Andersen received a contract extension through the 2021 season. "Extending Coach Andersen's contract reflects my belief that we have the coach in place who is capable of taking Beaver football to bowls and conference championships, and preparing our student-athletes to be champions in life beyond football," said school president Ed Ray. Andersen initially signed a six-year contract with the Beavers in 2014. While the team went just 4-8 this past season, they played competitively in multiple Pac-12 contests and even managed to kick Oregon while the Ducks were down via a 34-24 win in the Civil War to close the regular season. Source: The Oregonian

A Pac-12 defensive coach is convinced Oregon State is on the rise. "We played them [at a previous stop]," the coach said. "I have a lot of respect for what he's capable of doing. There's no doubt he has a plan in place. Unfortunately, they're going to get better. I wish they weren't." Treston Decoud and Dwayne Williams are a nice duo at corner, and the offense should be fronted by emerging RB Ryan Nall. The Beavers will be better than last season's 2-10, but we struggle to see them tripling that win output to reach bowl eligibility this fall. Source: ESPN

Construction at Oregon State's Reser Stadium inadvertently revealed what are believed to be bones of a mammoth. Beautiful. The discovery was made on Monday, as a crew worked on expanding the Valley Football Center at the stadium's north end. The site's intended to eventually house the Beaver locker room. OSU spokesman Steve Clark said, "We believe we have an intact femur from a mammoth. There also appear to be bones from other species, including possibly a bison and a camel." A university professor told Clark that after an examination of the bones, they're believed to be at least 10,000 years old. No word as to whether Oregon will now rip apart their stadium to search for dinosaurs in an attempt to one-up their in-state rivals in a sort of modern day reenactment of the 1800's Bone Wars between Edward Cope and O.C. Marsh. Source: Corvallis Gazette-Times