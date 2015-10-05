Gary Andersen | Center

Player Page

Team: Oregon State Beavers
Age / DOB:  (52) / 2/19/1964

Oregon State HC Gary Andersen received a contract extension through the 2021 season.
"Extending Coach Andersen's contract reflects my belief that we have the coach in place who is capable of taking Beaver football to bowls and conference championships, and preparing our student-athletes to be champions in life beyond football," said school president Ed Ray. Andersen initially signed a six-year contract with the Beavers in 2014. While the team went just 4-8 this past season, they played competitively in multiple Pac-12 contests and even managed to kick Oregon while the Ducks were down via a 34-24 win in the Civil War to close the regular season. Dec 21 - 12:29 PM
Source: The Oregonian
