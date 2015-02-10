Mike Denbrock | Center

Player Page

The South Bend Tribune's Mike Vorel reports that Cincinatti will hire Notre Dame assistant HC and WR coach Mike Denbrock to serve as offensive coordinator.
Key hire for new Cincinnati HC Luke Fickell. Denbrock, 52, has been with Notre Dame since 2010. He took on the role of offensive play-caller in 2015. There has been considerable turnover on the Notre Dame staff in 2016, with the program firing DC Brian VanGorder early in the season and OC Mike Sanford heading off to Western Kentucky to replace the Purdue-bound Jeff Brohm as head coach after the close of their disappointing 4-8 campaign. Dec 29 - 9:29 PM
