Mike Denbrock | Center Team: Cincinnati Bearcats

Latest News Recent News

The South Bend Tribune's Mike Vorel reports that Cincinatti will hire Notre Dame assistant HC and WR coach Mike Denbrock to serve as offensive coordinator. Key hire for new Cincinnati HC Luke Fickell. Denbrock, 52, has been with Notre Dame since 2010. He took on the role of offensive play-caller in 2015. There has been considerable turnover on the Notre Dame staff in 2016, with the program firing DC Brian VanGorder early in the season and OC Mike Sanford heading off to Western Kentucky to replace the Purdue-bound Jeff Brohm as head coach after the close of their disappointing 4-8 campaign. Source: South Bend Tribune

Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock turned down the Central Michigan head coaching job, according to Keith Arnold. Denbrock chose to stay with Brian Kelly rather than lead a program, which likely sheds a light on his faith in the Notre Dame program and Kelly. Denbrock just turned 51 and missed the first few weeks of preseason camp in 2014 after undergoing an undisclosed medical procedure. Source: Keith Arnold on Twitter

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock will "miss the first few weeks of preseason camp" after undergoing an undisclosed medical procedure. "I had surgery last week," Denbrock said in the statement. "I’m resting and feeling better every day, but I won’t be able to join the team for the beginning of preseason camp. Safe to say, I’m already chomping at the bit to get back with the guys." Denbrock previously served as a coordinator under Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly at Grand Valley State from 1992-98. He replaced Chuck Martin, who was announced head coach of Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 3. Source: Michael Bertsch on Twitter